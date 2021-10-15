FOX NEWS
Kayleigh McEnany’s Attack On Jen Psaki Is Being Called The ‘Least Self-Aware Tweet In History’

The Hatch Act, which has been on the books since 1939, prohibits federal employees from engaging in political activities while they’re on the job. It’s a law that the Trump administration frequently broke: Citizens for Ethics reports that in October 2020, “at least 16 Trump administration officials have violated the Hatch Act a total of more than 60 times, in an unprecedented and escalating assault on the rule of law and the democratic process.” The former-president’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, was also accused of “blurring lines between government and politics and violating longstanding norms, and, in many cases, the Hatch Act, which bans political activity in the federal workplace.” So it’s rich that she accused Joe Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, of doing the same.

“Why does the media not hold @PressSec accountable for potential Hatch Act violations? She has twice advocated for political candidates from the podium. There is no problem in engaging in First Amendment political activity, but it must be done separate and apart from the podium.,” McEnany tweeted, along with a brief video clip of Psaki saying that “we’re going to do everything we can to help” Terry McAuliffe reclaim Virginia’s governorship, “and we believe in the agenda he’s representing.”

Psaki has faced criticisms of potential Hatch Act violations before, but McEnany is the last person who should be crying wolf at conflicts of interest. No wonder it’s being called “the least self-aware tweet in history.”

