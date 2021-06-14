After being relentlessly dragged on Sunday for telling attendees at the Young Women’s Leadership Summit that she never lied while serving as Donald Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany has responded to the mountain of social media reactions pointing out that she absolutely stretched the truth for Trump, and often.

“Haters will hate!” McEnany tweeted on Sunday evening in a very fitting and Trumpian response.

While speaking at the conservative conference sponsored by Turning Point USA on Sunday, McEnany recalled her first day as press secretary when she was asked by a reporter “Will you pledge to never lie to us from the podium?” Via Newsweek:

“And I said without hesitation, ‘No,'” McEnany described Sunday, relaying her May 2020 press conference response to the reporter. “And I never did. As a woman of faith, as a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world’s hardest institutions, I never lied. I sourced my information.”

McEnany’s words earned her a round of applause from the conservative audience, but once social media caught wind of her claim, it was a whole different ball game. During her short time as Trump’s fourth press secretary, McEnany was routinely called out for spreading falsehoods. (CNN’s Jake Tapper routinely debunked McEnany’s lies.) Even Republicans got fed-up with her outlandish claims.

Following the 2020 election, McEnany has been a key player in pushing the “Big Lie” than Trump actually won, and she’s also been dabbling with QAnon conspiracy theories. In February 2020, she peddled a vile conspiracy theory that essentially accused President Joe Biden of being a pedophile. Those kind of claims don’t just go away because you’re a mom who goes to church.

(Via Kayleigh McEnany on Twitter)