We already knew that Keanu Reeves is an ageless hero for our time, but his recent appearances in Toy Story 4, Always Be My Maybe and just about everything concerning Bill & Ted Face the Music has proven this time and time again. Speaking of Bill & Ted 3, writer Ed Solomon recently posted about an incident en route to one of the film’s shooting locations in Louisiana that has sent the Internet into a tailspin of adoration.

“So yesterday this sign was out on a lawn on the way to set,” he wrote of the event, which happened on Wednesday. “Keanu jumped out of the car and did this.”

As CNN learned, what happened was this: In Slidell, Lousiana, Stacey Hunt and her sons learned that Reeves would be passing nearby while on the way to the Bill & Ted 3 set. So, at her son Ethan’s suggestion, they took a page from Reeves’ meme-making appearance at the E3 conference in June and wrote “You’re Breathtaking” on a small sign and placed it in their front yard:

A few hours after she planted the poster in her front yard, a car pulled up and a few people got out. You could say strange things were afoot in the Hunts’ yard as the group admired the poster.

That’s when Hunt, watching from her driveway, said she spotted Reeves.

She said she approached him in disbelief, and he asked whether he could sign her poster. Unsurprisingly, she said yes.

