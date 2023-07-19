Remember when Keanu Reeves was in a band? Today (July 19), his ’90s band Dogstar has announced their return to music after 23 years. The band will release their new album, Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees, in the fall, but ahead of the album, they’ve released its lead single, the breezy “Everything Turns Around.”
“We are so excited to re-introduce Dogstar with our new single ‘Everything Turns Around,'” said the band in a statement. “It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.”
The song’s accompanying visual features the Bret Domrose-fronted band singing against a Los Angeles backdrop, as the scene goes from day to night.
In addition to their upcoming album, which will mark their first since 2000, the band will also be hitting the road for a special tour.
You can see the Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees artwork and tracklist below, as well as the tour dates.
1. “Blonde”
2. “How The Story Ends”
3. “Everything Turns Around”
4. “Overhang”
5. “Dillon Street”
6. “Lily”
7. “Lust”
8. “Glimmer”
9. “Sunrise”
10. “Sleep”
11. “Upside”
12. “Breach”
08/10 — Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint Rocke
08/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
08/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
08/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
08/17 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
08/18 — Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre
08/19 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
08/22 — Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre
08/23 — Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre
08/24 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
08/26 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
08/27 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
08/28 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
09/05 — Osaka, Japan @ Zepp Namba
09/06 — Yokohama, Japan @ KT Zepp
09/07 — Yokohama, Japan @ KT Zepp
11/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
12/03 — San Francisco, CA @ The Great American Music Hall
12/05 — Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
12/07 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
12/08 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
12/09 — Toronto, Ontario @ Lee’s Palace
12/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
12/12 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
12/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
12/15 — Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
12/16 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
12/18 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
12/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
12/20 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees is out 10/6 via Dillon Street Records. Find more information here.