Remember when Keanu Reeves was in a band? Today (July 19), his ’90s band Dogstar has announced their return to music after 23 years. The band will release their new album, Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees, in the fall, but ahead of the album, they’ve released its lead single, the breezy “Everything Turns Around.”

“We are so excited to re-introduce Dogstar with our new single ‘Everything Turns Around,'” said the band in a statement. “It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.”

The song’s accompanying visual features the Bret Domrose-fronted band singing against a Los Angeles backdrop, as the scene goes from day to night.

In addition to their upcoming album, which will mark their first since 2000, the band will also be hitting the road for a special tour.

You can see the Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees artwork and tracklist below, as well as the tour dates.

1. “Blonde”

2. “How The Story Ends”

3. “Everything Turns Around”

4. “Overhang”

5. “Dillon Street”

6. “Lily”

7. “Lust”

8. “Glimmer”

9. “Sunrise”

10. “Sleep”

11. “Upside”

12. “Breach”

08/10 — Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint Rocke

08/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

08/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

08/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

08/17 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

08/18 — Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre

08/19 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

08/22 — Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

08/23 — Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre

08/24 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

08/26 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

08/27 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

08/28 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

09/05 — Osaka, Japan @ Zepp Namba

09/06 — Yokohama, Japan @ KT Zepp

09/07 — Yokohama, Japan @ KT Zepp

11/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

12/03 — San Francisco, CA @ The Great American Music Hall

12/05 — Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

12/07 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12/08 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

12/09 — Toronto, Ontario @ Lee’s Palace

12/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/12 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

12/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

12/15 — Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

12/16 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

12/18 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

12/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

12/20 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees is out 10/6 via Dillon Street Records. Find more information here.