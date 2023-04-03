Keith Olbermann made the mistake of being Twitter’s main character on Sunday night. The veteran sportscaster/former MSNBC host made some choice remarks about Louisiana State University basketball star Ashley Reese, which resulted in Olbermann getting dragged by Samuel L. Jackson, Shaq, and an avalanche of Twitter users.

During the LSU vs. Iowa game, Reese made the “you can’t see me” gesture to Iowa player Caitlin Clark. Unbeknownst to Olbermann, there was context for this exchange between two rivals, but that didn’t stop him from insulting Reese.

“What a f*cking idiot,” Olbermann tweeted above a video of Reese making the gesture to Clark. He then blasted the coach for allowing the exchange. “Doesn’t matter the gender, the sport, the background – you’re seconds away from a championship and you do something like this and overshadow all the good. Mindless, classless, and what kind of coach does this team have?”

Olbermann’s remarks quickly put him on the radar of Nick Fury himself, who had some choice words of his own.

“Thanks for reminding us what Lil Dick Energy actually is, Keith!!!” Jackson wrote.

“shut your dumb ass up leave angel reese alone,” added Shaq.

