Via YOUTUBE
Viral

Keith Olbermann Is Getting Ripped Apart For An All-Time Bad Tweet About ‘Wasting Vaccinations’ On Texans

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Keith Olbermann has a recurring segment on his YouTube channel — a holdover from his old MSNBC show — called “The Worst Person In The World.” The former-MSNBC commenter lived up to that billing on Monday, sharing the title with Greg Abbott. The Texas governor has declared that now is the “time to open Texas 100 percent,” despite the second most populated state in the United States recording 6,000 new cases of the coronavirus yesterday, along with 271 deaths. “With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said. “We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent.”

In response to the governor’s executive order, Olbermann fired off an all-time bad take:

“Why are we wasting vaccinations on Texas if Texas has decided to join the side of the virus?” he wrote. For one thing, not every Texas resident (5.2 million of whom did not vote for Trump in the 2020 election) agrees with Abbott — a recent study found that “88 percent of Texas voters said they’re wearing masks when in close contact with people outside of their households. That group includes 98 percent of Democrats and 81 percent of Republicans.” So even with the governor ending the mask mandate, many Texans (myself included) will continue to wear a mask in public. Also, by tweeting that the government is “wasting vaccinations on Texas,” Olbermann is basically calling for people to needlessly die. Even if it’s a joke, it sucks. Or as one reply put it, “I am once again asking you all to stop wishing death on an entire state due to the way it votes.” I’ll say this much about Olbermann, though: he found a way to unite Democrats and Republicans. Both sides took turns ripping his tweet to shreds.

And the most damning tweet of all:

×