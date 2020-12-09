Considering she’s been one of Donald Trump‘s closest advisor going all the way back to his 2016 campaign, the news of Kellyanne Conway signing a multi-million dollar deal for her upcoming memoir has members of Trump’s inner circles freaking out. Despite her seemingly unflinching loyalty to the president, there has been speculation for years that Conway and her husband, George (an outspoken critic of Trump), have been laying the groundwork for Kellyanne to cash in on her life after the administration. Publishing a book that lays bares the secrets of the past four years is definitely one way to accomplish that goal. Via Daily Mail:

She’s much less likely to pull her punches when it comes to former colleagues, our source predicts. ‘Of all the White House insiders, Kellyanne is going to write the most unvarnished, eye-popping account of her time working for the president,’ the insider promises. ‘She’s got some of us quaking in our boots.’

Despite recently going against the current White House narrative by admitting that Joe Biden won the presidential election, Conway has remained in Trump’s good graces. On Tuesday, he gifted her with a posh seat on the board of visitors of the U.S. Air Force Academy, according to Politico. However, that relationship could easily sour as more details of Conway’s memoir emerge. While demanding unyielding loyalty from others, Trump has shown time again that he will throw even his biggest supporters under the bus as evidenced by his latest tweets attacking Fox News.

.@FoxNews daytime is not watchable. In a class with CNN & MSDNC. Check out @OANN, @newsmax and others that are picking up the slack. Even a boring football game, kneeling and all, is better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

