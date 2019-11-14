Kellyanne Conway Had A Meltdown On CNN After Wolf Blitzer Brought Up Her Husband’s Impeachment Remarks

There was no love lost between Kellyanne Conway and Wolf Blitzer on Thursday morning, when the veteran newscaster brought up what appears to be a sensitive subject in Conway’s attorney husband, George Conway, during a live segment on CNN. George Conway has long been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump on Twitter — as in, literally his wife’s boss — however with public impeachment hearings underway, Conway took his act to MSNBC this week to dump on the president.
“I just have a final question, a sensitive question, and it’s a political question, it’s a substantive question,” said Blitzer, near the end of the planned segment. “I don’t want to talk about your marriage. I know that there are issues there. Your husband George Conway—”
Conway was clearly flustered by the question, interrupting Blizter before he could continue. “What did you just say?” she snapped. “Did you just say there are issues there? … Why would you say that?”
Wolf Blitzer to Kellyanne Conway: "I don't want to talk about your marriage, I know there are issues there." pic.twitter.com/ERvWX0L9eE
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 14, 2019
“I don’t want to talk about your marriage. I want to talk about a substantive point that your husband George Conway made,” said Blitzer. “He was on television all day yesterday during the first day of the impeachment hearings and said this about the president of the United States,” he continued, pressing her for a reaction.
After some snipping back about and forth about the issues in the Conways’ marriage or lack thereof, Wolf was finally able to roll the clip:
“The problem with Donald Trump is, he always sees himself first. Trump is all about Trump,” George Conway said. “And that’s why it was inevitable he’d get himself into this soup once again. And that’s what this is all about. He’s using the — he was using the power of the presidency. Its most unchecked area, foreign affairs, to advance his own personal interest as opposed to the country’s.”
Once the clip had finished rolling, Conway surprisingly did not want to discuss her husband’s remarks. Instead, she laid into Blitzer over his “gotcha” moment, barking that he should be “embarrassed” for himself, even calling his reputation into question:
“What you just quoted is said every day by other voices but you wanted to put it in my husband’s voice because you think somehow that that will help your ratings or that you’re really sticking it to Kellyanne Conway. And let me be very clear. You didn’t stick it to Kellyanne Conway. I think you embarrassed yourself and I’m embarrassed for you because this is CNN now?
I looked up to you when I was in college and law school. I would turn on CNN to see what Wolf Blitzer had to say about war, famine, disruption abroad. I really respected you for all those years as somebody who would address the news, and now the news is what somebody’s husband said on a different network.”
As the segment came to a close, Conway continued to scold Blizer, and ended the whole thing with a snide, “you’ll stay in my prayers.”
Kellyanne Conway melted down after Wolf Blitzer asked her to respond to something her husband said on MSNBC. #triggered pic.twitter.com/deESAcuHPB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2019
As clips of the interview began to go viral, others couldn’t help noticing how thrown off Conway was by the line of questioning, as bringing up George is apparently “kryptonite” to Kellyanne.
CNN finally discovers that @KellyannePolls' kryptonite is being shown her husband's comments. They should do this with every one of her appearances. She gets defensive, overly sensitive, and way off her game.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 14, 2019
Enjoyed the awkward and uncomfortable interview of @KellyannePolls on CNN. Thanks @wolfblitzer for that. Long overdue.
— Shugar (@GregShugar) November 14, 2019
Fastest way to trigger Kellyanne Conway? Two words:
George Conway
— Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) November 14, 2019
Kellyanne Conway just tried to shit all over Wolf Blitzer for bringing up her husband who absolutely hates Trump. At the end, wolf was all clean and the ugly lady was smelling like her boss’s crap. How in the world George Conway puts up with that ….. is beyond me.
— Pourtash (@PourtashAli) November 14, 2019
It's time to stop asking prevaricator-for-hire @KellyannePolls about her disagreements w/ husband George Conway. I don't see the value in it at this point. A better question is, given her record of deception, why is she still invited on news shows at all? https://t.co/9C6yEUSuSi
— Dan Fagin (@danfagin) November 14, 2019
I mean, if Kellyanne Conway wants to pretend that the fact her husband is a massive & v personal critic of her boss isn’t a story, let her pretend. Not sure why the rest of us should. Literally no one agrees with her – not even Donald or Eric who have both attacked George Conway.
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 14, 2019
And you thought your Thanksgiving was going to be painful. The entire, cringe-inducing segment can be watched at Mediaite.