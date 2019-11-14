Kellyanne Conway Had A Meltdown On CNN After Wolf Blitzer Brought Up Her Husband’s Impeachment Remarks

There was no love lost between Kellyanne Conway and Wolf Blitzer on Thursday morning, when the veteran newscaster brought up what appears to be a sensitive subject in Conway’s attorney husband, George Conway, during a live segment on CNN. George Conway has long been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump on Twitter — as in, literally his wife’s boss — however with public impeachment hearings underway, Conway took his act to MSNBC this week to dump on the president.

“I just have a final question, a sensitive question, and it’s a political question, it’s a substantive question,” said Blitzer, near the end of the planned segment. “I don’t want to talk about your marriage. I know that there are issues there. Your husband George Conway—”

Conway was clearly flustered by the question, interrupting Blizter before he could continue. “What did you just say?” she snapped. “Did you just say there are issues there? … Why would you say that?”

Wolf Blitzer to Kellyanne Conway: "I don't want to talk about your marriage, I know there are issues there." pic.twitter.com/ERvWX0L9eE — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 14, 2019

“I don’t want to talk about your marriage. I want to talk about a substantive point that your husband George Conway made,” said Blitzer. “He was on television all day yesterday during the first day of the impeachment hearings and said this about the president of the United States,” he continued, pressing her for a reaction.

After some snipping back about and forth about the issues in the Conways’ marriage or lack thereof, Wolf was finally able to roll the clip:

“The problem with Donald Trump is, he always sees himself first. Trump is all about Trump,” George Conway said. “And that’s why it was inevitable he’d get himself into this soup once again. And that’s what this is all about. He’s using the — he was using the power of the presidency. Its most unchecked area, foreign affairs, to advance his own personal interest as opposed to the country’s.”

Once the clip had finished rolling, Conway surprisingly did not want to discuss her husband’s remarks. Instead, she laid into Blitzer over his “gotcha” moment, barking that he should be “embarrassed” for himself, even calling his reputation into question: