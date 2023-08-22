Shirtless centaur Adam Driver is the gold standard of “celebrities posing in various stages of undress while on a horse” photo shoots (it’s a thing). But give Kendall Jenner points for trying. As part of Stella McCartney’s winter 2023 campaign, the model posed nude on a white pony in France.

“I knew this season’s Stella girl had to love horses as much as I do,” McCartney told InStyle. “Kendall has been riding since she was a kid, just like me, and has her own ranch; you can see how at ease she is around these sensitive creatures and them with her.” Jenner is a former horse girl, and her family has a long history with broncos. “I rode horses for 10 years, so I thought I was going to be a professional horseback rider and then a vet. I used to play these vet video games,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016.

In one photo, Jenner dons a gown with braid and cutout detailing, holding a matching black purse while a horse stands up on its hind legs. Another shows her wearing a bright skirt, a sharp blazer with strong shoulders, a matching red purse, and a pair of sculptural heels, standing still among a group of running horses. Finally, in an ultra-dramatic moment, the model lies saddle-free on one of the pony’s backs at dusk, wearing just a pair of thigh-high boots and a matching purse.

Check out the “celebration of the timeless healing relationships between humans and horses” (isn’t that the plot of BoJack Horseman?) below.

(Via InStyle)