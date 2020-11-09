If you want a taste of what to expect in the weeks to come, look no further than Kenneth Copeland‘s reaction to the presidential election, which is righteously freaking people out on Twitter. In a now-viral video posted by Right Wing Watch, the televangelist addresses his flock and offers his thoughts on the media announcing Joe Biden as the winner on Saturday. Although, they weren’t so much thoughts as much as a terrifying descent into madness.

“The media said what? The media said Joe Biden’s president?” Copeland said before launching into a maniacal, 40 second laugh with seemingly no end in sight.

You can watch the full clip below, if you dare:

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland laughs at the media for declaring that Joe Biden has won the election and will become president. pic.twitter.com/ARHqmsEbo7 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 8, 2020

It didn’t take long for Copeland’s insane laughter to trend as social media reacted to the TV evangelist losing his mind at the thought of Donald Trump’s defeat. Even Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn got into the act by noting that Copeland’s bizarro laugh is reminiscent of the Bradley Cooper-voiced Rocket Raccoon. The classic Dr. Evil laughing scene from Austin Powers also made an appearance.

I see they let him out of his straight jacket again pic.twitter.com/COlr0df55x — Expyrd Librarian 📚 Book Pusher (@ExpyrdLibrarian) November 8, 2020

Others pointed out that, for a holy man, Kenneth Copeland sure does look like a demon and cackling on stage for almost a full minute didn’t help.

perhaps the wildest part of kenneth copeland is that he literally looks and sounds like a demon. https://t.co/jxdAiqzgk8 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) November 8, 2020

Kenneth Copeland today. pic.twitter.com/u4WLPMCsTZ — Brian T Arnold (@briantarnold) November 8, 2020

The laughing video also dredged up the last time Copeland went viral back in 2019 when he defended owning a fleet of private jets by claiming that it protected him from flying commercial, which is basically “a long tube with a bunch of demons.”

Kenneth Copeland is the same man who once told his parishioners to purchase him a private jet so that he could avoid demons that fly on regular airplanes pic.twitter.com/uXmd5G2kY1 — ines helene (@inihelene) November 8, 2020

