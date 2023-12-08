Following a contentious divorce that generated more drama than an entire season of Yellowstone, Kevin Costner has entered a new romance: the actor is reportedly dating Jewel. That’s not a ’90s couple anyone saw coming.

According to TMZ, the Yellowstone star and the “You Were Meant for Me” singer were “spotted together on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands where the two of them were part of a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation. Jewel is the founder of the org, and Kevin was a guest.”

An insider told TMZ, “There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.” They added, “You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on.”

Costner and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, who have three children together (he has four more from previous relationships), reached a settlement agreement for their divorce in September. “Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings,” they wrote in a joint statement.

Jewel’s most recent album, Freewheelin’ Woman, came out last year. There are, as far as I can tell, no songs about cowboy hats.

