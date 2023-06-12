Kevin McCarthy may have the worst job in America. Imagine getting your dream gig — he’s Speaker of the House! — just in time for MAGA extremists who hate your guts to take over your party. Luckily there’s a good chance you don’t have to imagine what it’s like to be Kevin McCarthy, though surely you’d come up with a better excuse for the party’s presumptive kingpin storing classified governments in his freakin’ bathroom.

Last week Donald Trump was gifted with his second indictment. After that, photos were made public showing boxes of documents had been piled up in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom (below a chandelier, natch), While speaking to reporters Monday, McCarthy — who has to be tired of fielding questions about an ex-president’s creatively wacky antics — was asked if it was “a good look for the former president to have boxes in a bathroom.”

Q: "Was that a good look for the former president to have boxes in a bathroom?" Kevin McCarthy: "I don't know. Is it a good picture to have boxes in a garage that opens up all the time? A bathroom door locks." pic.twitter.com/aEmOfz77kX — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 12, 2023

“I don’t know, is it a good picture to have boxes in a garage that opens up all the time?” McCarthy shot back, referencing boxes Joe Biden had stored in another questionable location. He added, “A bathroom door locks.”

Yeahhhhhhhh, but so does a garage? That’s not the only gap in McCarthy’s logic. As it happened, Democratic representative Jamie Raskin was on CNN when they aired that clip, and he poked another hole in McCarthy’s curious reponses.

“Well, it’s the first I’ve seen that particular defense, but is he suggesting that these boxes of classified documents got up and locked the door after people left the bathroom?” Raskin pointed out. “I’m not quite sure I follow the logic of it.”

Raskin also demolished Republicans’ attempts to pull some what-about-ism between Biden retaining government documents — then immediately returning them when that was pointed out — and Trump returning some while holding onto others.

“Look, the documents were unlawfully in Donald Trump’s possession, which was bad enough, which is a violation of the law, but even when given the opportunity to return them to the [National] Archives, to turn them back over to the government, Trump refused to do so, repeatedly,” Raskin explained. “That’s what he’s being charged with — that obstruction of justice and playing that game of cat and mouse with the government.”

(Via Mediaite)