Getty Image

Kevin Smith gave his first interview after his “massive” heart attack and return from the hospital. The director shared the news on Twitter early on Monday morning, posting an image from his hospital bed, and has since opened up about his condition as support poured in from fans and friends. The interview with Ralph Garman on his Ralph Report podcast is an eye-opener and offers a sobering take on Smith’s outlook on life.

As he tells the host, Smith says that his survival from the heart attack and the “100% blockage” of his LAD artery left him thinking about what happens next:

“I don’t want to say I feel like a dead man walking, but I do feel like I’m not supposed to be here anymore, and it doesn’t make me want to leave, but it makes me appreciate how … like, all right, let’s do everything,” Smith told Garman, a longtime friend of the director with whom he co-hosts the Hollywood Babble-On podcast. He told a story about how his dad was close to death and then made a miraculous recovery and lived two months longer — “on borrowed time” — which he himself now feels like he’s living. “I was supposed to be dead in that room, no doubt,” Smith said, noting how lucky he was that he wasn’t traveling at the time and able to get to a hospital quickly enough for doctors to save him.

Part one of the interview was released on Friday, with a second part following on Monday, and features Smith speaking candidly about the experience in the hospital, keeping his sense of humor intact throughout — including a funny story about the moment he was told he’d have to his groin shaved — and his hopes to do one more film, possibly a reboot of the Jay And Silent Bob films.