To most people, Kevin Sorbo is that guy who played Hercules on a TV show over 20 years ago. What some might not know is he’s a big outspoken conservative — almost as huge as Scott Baio, who was on a TV show over 30 years ago. If he makes news at all these days, it’s for getting owned by Lucy Lawless, star of the Hercules spin-off Xena: Warrior Princess, after he tweeted baseless lies about the failed MAGA coup. Cut to a few weeks later and he’s getting dragged online again, this time for making fun of Hunter Biden’s drug addiction.

Tell Hunter Biden he forgot to pick up his lap pipe. I mean crack top. I mean, I… you know the thing. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) February 6, 2021

“Tell Hunter Biden he forgot to pick up his lap pipe,” wrote the onetime Kull the Conqueror. “I mean crack top. I mean, I… you know the thing.”

The president’s son has long been a fixation of the far right, who’ve singled him out for alleged corruption, even by the former president’s corrupt sons. They also like to focus on Hunter’s struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, sometimes even mocking his father for caring about his son’s personal issues. So when someone who has been outspoken about his deep Christian beliefs thought it was a good idea to make fun of someone’s addiction issues, people remembered that he existed.

Hi, I'm Kevin Sorbo & I had no problem with racism, corruption, stealing from vets w/a scam online U & 20k lies but I'm here to make fun of another guy's addiction. https://t.co/0LoRFrKLOj — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 6, 2021

every couple of weeks kevin sorbo shows up to remind us that Xena was better than Hercules — ohcatrina, travel-sized xena (@ohcatrina) February 6, 2021

Tell Kevin Sorbo to pick up his life. I mean career. I mean, I … you know the thing https://t.co/ikdeZlFuVS — Just Jay 🏴‍☠️ (@PmurtTrump) February 6, 2021

Tell Kevin Sorbo he forgot Christians are supposed to be kind to their fellow man and not a cesspool of bitterness over a meager acting career — Here ye, here ye (@Kdog725) February 6, 2021

Kevin Sorbo is trending. Without checking to see, did he: a) Make a discovery in chemistry?

b) Donate a wonderful contribution to charity?

c) Begin a big new acting gig?

d) Say something ignorant, hostile, and partisan? — JRehling (@JRehling) February 6, 2021

Kevin Sorbo is like Fabio, but if Fabio couldn't act. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 6, 2021

Kevin Sorbo and Scott Baio and James Woods and Dean Cain and Kirk Cameron and Sabato Jr. walk into a bar. The bartender asks what the washed-up actor with zero morals would like to drink… Hilarity ensues. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) February 6, 2021

I literally am begging conservatives to at least be funny if they are going to be this annoying https://t.co/wp0Bm9me42 — 🌽🌽Erica, the white trash socialist🌽🌽™️ (@herosnvrdie69) February 6, 2021

To his credit, Sorbo has eked out a career, albeit by pandering to the far right. He played a mean atheist professor in the first in the God’s Not Dead series, and he also wrote, directed, and starred in Let There Be Light, in which he played a mean atheist who comes to believe in the Christian god. What other actors can say they can only play two roles: Hercules or jerky non-believers? That’s range!