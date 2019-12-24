Kevin Spacey Recorded Another Weird Christmas Video As Frank Underwood

It’s become a holiday tradition: One year after randomly interrupting holiday festivities by dropping an eerily innocuous Christmas video with him resurrecting his House of Cards anti-hero Frank Underwood, disgraced Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey has, well, done it again.

A peaceful Christmas Eve morning was suddenly ruined when Spacey dropped the minute-long video on his Twitter account. The post came with the acronym “KTWK,” which as the video’s viewers eventually discovered meant “Kill Them With Kindness.” Once again, Spacey offered a homey yet passive-aggressive message to his fans, haters, and accusers.

“You didn’t think I’d miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” he semi-ominously proclaims, while perched in front of a fire and staring deep into the lens. He says it’s “been a pretty good year,” which is almost certainly an allusion to the fact that the charges of criminal assault lodged against him were dropped over the summer. Whatever the case, you’re spending a possibly peaceful pre-holiday day thinking about the many who have accused an acclaimed thespian of sexual assault, aren’t you?

Anyway, he continues, “As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for…more good in this world.” He concludes with what sounds like a warning: “The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can…kill them with kindness.”

On that note, happy holidays!