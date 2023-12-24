Five Christmas Eves ago Kevin Spacey gifted the world with the biggest lump of coal imaginable: a profoundly uncomfortable video in which he resurrected House of Cards antihero Frank Underwood. Spacey had been fired from the Netflix show amidst sexual misconduct allegations, but bringing him back for awkward videos became a holiday tradition — at least until 2020, when he released what appeared to be his swan song. Turns out he wasn’t done.

Ep. 56 A Christmas Eve election surprise pic.twitter.com/Z7nofE1KT4 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 24, 2023

On Christmas Eve 2023, while many were baking cookies, hanging with family members, and spiking egg nog, no less than Tucker Carlson released what he called a “Christmas Eve election surprise.” It featured one of those under-produced interviews he’s been making since being canned by Fox News. The twist? This time his guest was overtly lying.

That guest was Kevin Spacey, or rather Kevin Spacey in the guise of Frank Underwood. Tucker introduced him as a dark horse who could jump into the 2024 presidential race and “rescramble the calculus of electoral politics” (whatever that means).

During their chat, Spacey’s Underwood predictably played coy on fake-running for president, but he did maintain that, in today’s climate — a climate greatly shaped by people like Tucker Carlson, mind you — D.C. badly needs some “adults in the room.”

Throughout the chat, Carlson found himself aggressive-nod-agreeing with a monstrous corrupt politician who schemed and murdered his way to the top, even as he advised political leaders to stop listening to “trolls” and people like Tucker Carlson. Spacey’s Underwood also dragged “trigger warnings.”

Was Spacey himself trolling Tucker Carlson? Who’s to say. We live in deeply confused times and maybe this Christmas Eve surprise is the deeply confused gift we all deserve. You can watch it in the tweet embedded above. Or you could just keep hanging with your loved ones. That sounds like a nicer way to spend the holidays.