Don’t be surprised if Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS-wear brand starts marketing itself as the “shapewear that saves lives,” because it does. Or at least it did for one Kansas City woman who’s now touting Kardashian’s bodysuits as “body armor for women.”

Page Six reports that Angelina Wiley was shot four times on January 1st, 2023, while waiting for a Lyft to take her home after a New Year’s celebration with friends. The drive-by gunfire left her with a ruptured bladder and a cracked pelvis, but according to Wiley, the damage could’ve been much worse. In a now-viral TikTok, Wiley revealed it was her SKIMS bodysuit, which she was wearing under her dress at the time, that staunched much of the bleeding — probably saving her life.

“It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out,” Wiley says in the video before urging others to purchase a body suit for protective purposes. And her story was so incredible that it eventually caught her savior’s eye. After reposting Wiley’s TikTok as an Instagram story, Kardashian commented, “wowww” before adding a praying hands emoji.

Wiley is now fundraising to pay her extensive medical bills as she continues her road to recovery but fans are urging Kardashian to include her in the next SKIMS campaign. Or, at the very least, send her a new bodysuit as Wiley explained that detectives have her original shapewear in custody as part of an ongoing investigation.

(Via Page Six)