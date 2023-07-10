New episodes of Hulu’s The Kardashians premiere on Thursdays, and on the latest, Kim and Kourtney find themselves having a spat. Andrea Bocelli, of all people, has now weighed in, but it makes sense.

As People notes, Kim and Kourtney have a tense conversation due to Kim’s decision to partner with Dolce & Gabbana, which recently served as the designer for Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding. Kim pointed out that Bocelli performed at both of their weddings, citing that as an example of the two taking inspiration from each other.

In a confessional, Kim said, “I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f*cking wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vita lifestyle? OK.”

The two ended up settling their differences, and after the episode aired, Bocelli took to social media to share his perspective, writing in an Instagram Story, “Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I’m so flattered that you both love my voice and I’ll always be happy to sing for you [smiling emoji] but know that there’s a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner also knows very well [winking emoji] See you soon in Tuscany! Andrea.”

Bocelli, by the way, remains active as a musician: His 17th album, Believe, was released in 2020.