Fran Drescher might learn a valuable lesson in never going near a Kardashian. The iconic TV actress and star of The Nanny is currently the president of the SAG-AFTRA union, and its members were not thrilled to see Drescher posing for a selfie with Kim Kardashian while attending the lavish Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda festivities in Italy.

SAG is in the middle of intense contract negotiations would could result in a strike as early as this week, and the optics of Drescher cavorting in Italy are not going over well.

“Some real let them eat cake vibes for the SAG-AFTRA members who were marching alongside us WGA members just this morning,” Fleishman Is in Trouble writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner tweeted with a screenshot of the selfie. “For context, Fran Drescher is the SAG president, and SAG’s contract extensions expire at midnight tomorrow. Unless the bargaining table has moved to Italy (along with the dress code), this is a terrible look for a union president. Do not get me started on her friend here.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a SAG-AFTRA representative defended Drescher’s trip and noted that it was a prior obligation for her “brand ambassador” work:

“This was a commitment fully known to the negotiating committee. She has been in negotiations every day either in person or via videoconference. President Drescher is managing a physically demanding schedule across three time zones, overseeing negotiations and working on-location daily as well as managing her parents’ needs in [Florida]. She is returning to the States and will be on the ground in L.A. tomorrow, and will continue to chair our negotiations.”

THR also notes that “presidents in top entertainment coalitions typically do not take a lead role in negotiations.” That task is handled by a chief negotiator. In this case, SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. However, that fact didn’t save Drescher from a wave of backlash on Twitter.

Writer Gennefer Gross wrote, “When your sweet six-figure residuals from a 90’s sitcom allow you to jetset off to Italy in the middle of a critical labor negotiation that doesn’t afford your fellow union members the same financial advantages, that’s amore.”