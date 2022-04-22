Kim Kardashian surprised a lot of people back in October when she kicked off hosting duties on SNL with a monologue that sh*t-talked most of the Kardashian clan—herself included. But as she revealed on the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim had planned to take her savagery to the next level by poking fun at NBA journeyman Tristan Thompson’s penchant for poking things that aren’t her sister Khloé.

As Page Six reports, the episode featured footage of Kim getting some professional advice on being funny from Amy Schumer, who seemed genuinely taken aback when the reality TV star ran one joke idea by her: “Oh, Khloé, you have the biggest heart. It’s so big it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces.”

“Oh sh*t!” was Schumer’s only response.

Ultimately, the all-in-good-fun dig didn’t make it into Kardashian’s final monologue, which is probably a good thing. While rumors of Thompson’s penchant for stepping out on Khloé plagued the now-seemingly-permanently-off couple from day one, the two have remained close. During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, as Page Six notes, Khloé even referred to Thompson—with whom she has a 4-year-old daughter, True—as “one of my best friends” and praised him for being “a really hands-on dad.”

In January, however—months after that episode was taped—a paternity test confirmed that Thompson was the father of a baby boy born to another woman, Maralee Nichols. That child was conceived over the course of a wild 30th birthday weekend back in March 2021, when Thompson and Khloé were reportedly still together.

While acknowledging the results of the paternity test via Instagram, the Chicago Bulls’ center-forward also made a public apology to Kardashian, writing: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Still… it would have made for some great television.

