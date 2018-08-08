Kim Kardashian’s Awkward Butter Yeezy Photo Has Launched An Amazing Meme

#Yeezy #Kim Kardashian #Kanye West
News Editor
08.08.18

Getty Image

Kim Kardashian never leaves the headlines, but after last week’s weight-loss bragging, something much more than the usual family feuds would be required to distract the masses. Well, she has risen to the challenge and, naturally, has managed to attract an enormous amount of attention with a new photoshoot.

Here’s the instantly infamous image that Kardashian posted on Twitter, where she chose to promote Kanye West’s new Butter Yeezy 350 shoes with a bizarre pose. Behold this meticulously messy awkwardness.

Did she … do this on purpose? Oh yes, at least to some degree. Very little goes unplanned when it comes to the Kardashian Klan, and folks were quick to note that the unnatural (not to mention uncomfortable) looking pose resembled the chalk outlines seen at crime scenes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Yeezy#Kim Kardashian#Kanye West
TAGSKanye WestKIM KARDASHIANYeezy

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP