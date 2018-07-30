Social Media Is Taking Dead Aim At Kim Kardashian After She Bragged About Her Weight Loss

07.30.18 18 mins ago

Kim Kardashian angered fans over the weekend after posting several Instagram stories in which her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner express concern about her weight, only to have her respond with over-the-top flattery. The videos were posted as the mother of two attended a charity poker tournament event with her family on Saturday night.

“Wait what was that Kendall?” you hear Kardashian ask in the first video, to which her sister responds, “No, like I’m really concerned, I don’t think you’re eating. Like you look so skinny.”

“What?! What?!” Kardashian squeals, gleefully. “Oh my god, thank you!”

In the second video, Khloe chimes in and compares her to a “walking Face Tune doll,” while Kendall holds up a tiny purse and says, “My purse is as tiny as you.”

“Oh my god, the compliments!” Kardashian yells, clearly beyond pleased with the attention.

