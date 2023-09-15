If you’ve forgotten that Corey Lewandowski used to hold a decent amount of power in the Trump circle, you are not alone. Over the years since he rose to MAGA fame, he has acquired an odious reputation and has been accused of sexually harassing a pro-Trump singer and assaulting a Breitbart reporter. Reportedly, Trump even agreed that he is so skeevy that he should be banned from Trump properties. Well, Lewandowski is back, and it seems like he never left, given that he has reportedly been carrying on a “years-long clandestine affair” with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, according to the Daily Mail.

You might recognize Noem as the MAGA governor who is a “family values” proponent and has outwardly advocated for initiatives like “Stronger Families Together.” She had a no-good answer to states potentially forcing 10-year-old rape victims to have babies. She has also bragged about how her toddler granddaughter “already has a shotgun and she already has a rifle.” Noem is married, as is Lewandowski.

The Daily Mail has now reported that the pair has been a romantic pair since 2019 and possibly earlier. This report puts her rumored status as a Trump VP candidate into an awkward position, and Daily Mail notes that “[n]either denied the affair” when contacted for comment. The publication spoke with ex-Trump operative Charles Johnson, who spoke of Noem and Lewandowski acting flirty during a 2020 Republican Attorneys General Association meeting at a swanky resort in Georgia, and he’s not the only one who noticed:

Two other sources who were at the RAGA event were surprised by the obvious affection between Noem and Lewandowski. ‘A lot of people were talking about it,’ says one, a conservative political strategist who saw the two as they were headed off for a long walk on the beach.

Additionally, the Daily Mail reports that the pair has frequently taken private plane rides together, and one gubernatorial staffer claimed, “We often had no idea where she was, or even if she was in state or out of state, she would simply disappear.” The article continues to detail a deep-sea fishing trip and a week of travel (during an “early” snowstorm that caught South Dakota off guard) that raised eyebrows “over the time and money she was spending on out-of-state travel.” Supposedly, that week included some political events, and Lewandowski was acting as some sort of advisor, but those who spoke with the Daily Mail acted like plenty of people wondered what the heck was going on with all that closeness. Noem, meanwhile, questioned the “timing” of this report, but again, neither party explicitly denied the affair.

(Via Daily Mail)