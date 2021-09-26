Krysten Sinema may be a Democrat but she’s more controversial than many Republicans. The Arizona senator has made a name for herself by not toeing the party line. She opposes eliminating the filibuster. She’s against raising the minimum wage. Right now she’s refusing to vote for the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which is the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s domestic legislation. She’s earned no shortage of condemnation over the last year or so, and now she might have to pay for it.

According to The Daily Beast, Sinema’s undying devotion to what some have called a perversion of “bipartisanship” has earned the ire of her colleagues in the Arizona Democratic Party State Committee. The group released a statement pointing out that a whopping 91% of their members support scotching the filibuster, which they call a “Jim Crow relic.” They also warned that if Sinema “continues to delay, disrupt, or vote to gut the Reconciliation Package of its necessary funding,” they will “go officially on record and will give Senator Sinema a vote of NO CONFIDENCE.”

Kai Newkirk, a Democratic organizer in Arizona, elaborated to The Daily Beast:

“The Arizonans who did the work to elect Sinema have had enough of her betraying the voters who put her in office. It’s time for her to show the bare minimum of accountability and stop obstructing the agenda that Democrats, including her, campaigned on and were elected to deliver. Sinema is setting her political future on fire. If she doesn’t change course drastically and soon, it will be too late.”

Will Sinema realize the error of her ways? Or will she simply post another trolling brunch photo? Whatever happens, perhaps the Democrats in West Virginia ought to do something similar with Joe Manchin.

(Via The Daily Beast)