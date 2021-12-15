If Conservative America had its way, Kyle Rittenhouse—after being found not guilty of murdering two men he admitted to killing—would have walked out of the courtroom in Kenosha, Wisconsin and declared “I’m going to Disney World!” In the weeks since his acquittal, the 18-year-old gunman has been passed around conservative GOP circles like some sort of trophy (even making his way to Mar-a-Lago to hang with the former prez). And now he’s being touted as a “top conservative leader” by Turning Point USA, and as such has been asked to speak at the group’s upcoming AmericaFest gathering.

As Newsweek reports, the first-ever AmericaFest later this month in Phoenix, Arizona—a four-day event they describe as “the largest celebration of our constitutional rights and freedoms—featuring the best and brightest speakers in the country, dozens of like-minded sponsoring organizations, thousands of freedom-loving patriots, and the introduction of musical talent with a number of very special concerts.” In other words: An event you couldn’t pay most people to attend—unless you’re Kyle Rittenhouse.

Kyle Rittenhouse is now a speaker at TPUSA’s America Fest in Phoenix. 😐 pic.twitter.com/VBi2h8DJwU — amanda 🐢 frank (@noturtlesoup17) December 15, 2021

Yep—the automatic weapon-toting teen who Tucker Carlson described as a “sweet kid,” the same one who Donald Trump Jr. desperately wanted to gift with a brand-new AR-15. Speaking of which: Carlson and Don Jr. are also on the docket of speakers, as are a whole slew of people who make a living saying stupid and/or offensive things. (See Exhibit A)



And just what can we expect Rittenhouse to speak about? We’ll let his profile do the talking…

(Via Newsweek)