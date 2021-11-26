Despite securing Kyle Rittenhouse a not guilty verdict in the highly controversial trial over the killing of two people during a Black Lives Matter protest in Wisconsin, attorney Mark Richards has been a vocal opponent of the right-wing machine that’s sprung up around Rittenhouse in an attempt to turn him into a Republican folk hero. Unfortunately, those warnings have gone unheeded by his client as Rittenhouse immediately appeared on Tucker Carlson following the verdict and has already posed for a photo with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Not only has the former president latched onto the Rittenhouse bandwagon, but so has his son, Don Jr., who Richards recently blasted for attempting to gift Rittenhouse with a new AR-15. Via Insider:

“Gun Owners of America is sending Kyle Rittenhouse an AR-15. Sign the card in support of Kyle. Americans have a fundamental right to defend themselves and to keep and bear arms. The verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is a recognition of those rights,” Trump Jr. said in a since-deleted tweet. Richards told Insider: “He’s an idiot. I don’t have to expand on that because it speaks for itself.”

Unfortunately, capitalizing on shooting deaths has become something of a trend for Don Jr. The former president’s son immediately pounced on Alec Baldwin and the accidental shooting death on the set of Rust. Not even four days after the incident, Don Jr. began selling T-shirts that read, “Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People.” Classy just like his dad, isn’t he?

(Via Insider)