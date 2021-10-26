Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema appears to be a Democrat in name only these days, and she’s taken her quirky ways to the extreme lately. After all, there’s nothing quite like giving a dramatic thumbs-down on a minimum-wage vote while wearing a cutesy backpack, and The Daily Show recently roasted her for changing views like wigs, but Sinema’s latest style statement is really something.

The incendiary lawmaker (who’s recently grown quite notorious for dragging heels on an infrastructure bill) hit the Senate floor while clad in a denim vest, and she presided that way, too. A screencap soon reverberated, courtesy of C-SPAN’s Jeremy Art on Twitter.

Denim vest presiding in the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/QBLnnnQY6s — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) October 26, 2021

Here’s that denim vest in motion, too.

CLIP: Denim vest presiding in the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/4Yx02nOlCg — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) October 26, 2021

Let’s just say that people are having a hard time believing that a denim vest is in the Senate dress code. And regardless of whether or not denim is even mentioned at all in such a document, this isn’t even (as some on Twitter pointed out) a matter of policing women’s clothing. Rather, it’s a reality that anyone who showed up to a formal work environment (and maybe even a casual one) in a denim vest would hear about it.

Policing women's outfits is bad but let's be real if I showed up to my job in a denim vest I would absolutely get roasted by my coworkers so it's only fair that Kyrstyn Synyma gets the same pic.twitter.com/jR2ViowCEo — Truman Chipotle (@LoganJames) October 26, 2021

Also, jokes began flying everywhere: NASCAR references, a quip about Obama’s “controversial” tan suit, and you name it.

She should have patches like NASCAR so we know who owns her. — Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) October 26, 2021

It's definitely more insulting to deny Medicare for all with a denim vest on https://t.co/eMdxZMZ3ng — Tay (@kbop_) October 26, 2021

Nothing against denim vest but presiding over the U.S. Senate in one is embarrassing just like everything else @kyrstensinema does pic.twitter.com/QM9qMHYX25 — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) October 26, 2021

the denim vest doesn't matter and would actually kind of rule if the person wearing it didn't suck. — 🎃 💀 GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE 👻 🐈‍⬛ (@golikehellmachi) October 26, 2021

Denim vest. New low for the US Senate. https://t.co/LWuowq5gUK — Peter Sasaki (@PeterSasaki) October 26, 2021

If they can go after a tan suit, it is right and proper that we talk about Kyrsten Sinema's denim vest. https://t.co/UGVk6IB16Y — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 26, 2021

Nothing says, ' I take my position seriously' like wearing a denim vest. — Ryan Emond 🇺🇸🇺🇲 (@creativelytired) October 26, 2021

I am usually all in favor of dressing fairly casually, but wearing a denim vest while presiding over the U.S. Senate is a little too déclassé even for me. And fwiw, I don't think any man would get away with that. (Yes, denim vests look WAY better on women, but the point stands.) https://t.co/OWuiMypruv — Joe (@JoeR42) October 26, 2021

Alright, I admit it. The bedazzled option does sound interesting.