You don’t hear from Eric Trump as often as you hear from the president-turned-failed blogger’s other kids. In fact, you see his wife, former Inside Edition producer Lara Trump, in the news more often. There was even talk of her running for Senate, plans which appear to now be scotched. She’s also known for allegedly funneling money from a dog charity to line her father-in-law’s pockets. But even though she married into one of the world’s most controversial families, she’s shown she can play as hard as they can. For instance, she, too, can say things that sound an awful lot like an incitement to violence.

On Saturday night, while parts of the nation were enjoying a lovely late spring night out after a year-plus of lockdown, Lara was busy yapping on Fox News with Judge Jeanine Pirro. The two were talking about the ongoing crisis at the Southern border, which has seen an influx in migrant crossing. Of late conservative commentators have targeted Vice President Kamala Harris over what they see is her mishandling of the situation. Lara Trump was no different.

Lara Trump says people who live at the southern border should get guns and take matters into their own hands pic.twitter.com/2JL30va6nF — Acyn (@Acyn) June 13, 2021

“She thinks she can just laugh off the crisis at the border and it’s embarrassing,” claimed Trump. She then offered some advice for denizens down South. “I don’t know what you tell the people that live at the southern border. I guess they better arm up and get ready, and maybe they will have to take matters into their own hands.”

She also had some advice for those fleeing dangerous situations in other countries for a better life: “People should never make this dangerous journey here. It’s bad for Americans. It’s bad for the migrants. It’s bad all around.”

But most people dwelled on the first part: the one where she told people to buy guns and “take matters into their own hands.” People called it out for what it was: an incitement to violence that, if heeded, could inflame an already powder keg situation.

On Fox Propaganda’s Jeanine Pirro, the ever despicable Lara trump said people living at the border should all arm up and be ready to massacre immigrants for seeking asylum. Inciting vigilante violence would land any of us more than 20 years in jail. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 13, 2021

A guy killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso for almost the exact reasons Lara Trump states here. We know this because he left a manifesto that sounded like a Trump rally. https://t.co/Bj5t8It4JB — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) June 13, 2021

I don't know who needs to hear this, but you should never take any advice from Lara trump, or ANY trump who tells you to go and shoot people at the border or anywhere. Seriously. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 13, 2021

Lara Trump is telling People to commit murder at the border — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 13, 2021

So let me get this straight ,am I to believe that it’s now ok for someone to encourage shooting human beings because they said it on fox spews and there are no consequences ?that this terrorism is now normalized full force in US ? Well it’s not ok Lara trump is a Terrorist — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 13, 2021

"I don't know what you tell the people that live at the southern border. I guess they better arm up & get guns and be ready & maybe they're going to have to start taking matters into their own hands" –Lara Trump 18 U.S. Code § 373 -Solicitation to commit a crime of violence — Heal the Planet ✌✌🎸🎸 (@fwtoney) June 13, 2021

Others took aim at Lara Trump herself.

Keep this in mind about Lara Trump, she chose to be a Trump. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 13, 2021

Lara trump isn’t running because she would lose. Have a nice Sunday. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 6, 2021

Throughout his presidency, and in the lead-up to it, Lara Trump’s father-in-law was infamous for similar rhetoric. He told his legions to attack reporters and leftwing activists, even claiming he’d cover their legal bills. So even though Lara’s not a blood relation, such rancid beliefs clearly run in the family.

(Via Mediaite)