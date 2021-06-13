Getty Image
Lara Trump Is Being Torched For Telling People Who Live On The Border To ‘Arm Up’ Against Migrants

You don’t hear from Eric Trump as often as you hear from the president-turned-failed blogger’s other kids. In fact, you see his wife, former Inside Edition producer Lara Trump, in the news more often. There was even talk of her running for Senate, plans which appear to now be scotched. She’s also known for allegedly funneling money from a dog charity to line her father-in-law’s pockets. But even though she married into one of the world’s most controversial families, she’s shown she can play as hard as they can. For instance, she, too, can say things that sound an awful lot like an incitement to violence.

On Saturday night, while parts of the nation were enjoying a lovely late spring night out after a year-plus of lockdown, Lara was busy yapping on Fox News with Judge Jeanine Pirro. The two were talking about the ongoing crisis at the Southern border, which has seen an influx in migrant crossing. Of late conservative commentators have targeted Vice President Kamala Harris over what they see is her mishandling of the situation. Lara Trump was no different.

“She thinks she can just laugh off the crisis at the border and it’s embarrassing,” claimed Trump. She then offered some advice for denizens down South. “I don’t know what you tell the people that live at the southern border. I guess they better arm up and get ready, and maybe they will have to take matters into their own hands.”

She also had some advice for those fleeing dangerous situations in other countries for a better life: “People should never make this dangerous journey here. It’s bad for Americans. It’s bad for the migrants. It’s bad all around.”

But most people dwelled on the first part: the one where she told people to buy guns and “take matters into their own hands.” People called it out for what it was: an incitement to violence that, if heeded, could inflame an already powder keg situation.

Others took aim at Lara Trump herself.

Throughout his presidency, and in the lead-up to it, Lara Trump’s father-in-law was infamous for similar rhetoric. He told his legions to attack reporters and leftwing activists, even claiming he’d cover their legal bills. So even though Lara’s not a blood relation, such rancid beliefs clearly run in the family.

(Via Mediaite)

