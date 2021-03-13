Lara Trump Is Being Compared To Cruella De Vil After Reportedly Funneling Money From A Dog Charity To Line Her Father-In-Law’s Pockets

Shortly after her father-in-law left office in disgrace, Lara Trump — spouse of his younger son Eric — was hailed by some Republicans as the future of the party. Unlike other family members, who are loose cannons (Don Jr.), tainted (Ivanka), not much liked (her husband) or disinterested (Tiffani), she seemed like a respectable choice. But she’s far from ideal, and a recent report that she’s allegedly funneling money from dog rescue charities into her father-in-law’s businesses should make matters worse.

According to The Huffington Post, numerous documents show that Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a charity linked with Lara Trump, has spent $1.9 million at the former president’s properties, including a whopping $225,000 at Mar-A-Lago, once treated like the “Southern White House,” this weekend.

As per HuffPo:

Internal Revenue Service filings show that the group has spent as much as $1,883,160 on fundraising costs at Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s golf course 18 miles north in Jupiter starting in 2014. Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, started being listed as a chairwoman for charity events in 2018, and the group’s president, Lauren Simmons, visited the White House in 2019 for the signing of a bill addressing animal cruelty.

In a response, Simmons defended associating herself with the Trumps. She was also, perhaps not coincidentally, among those spreading misinformation about the fraud in the 2020 election.

When people caught wind that a dog charity linked to Lara Trump was spending so much money at her father-in-law’s properties, social media was quick to condemn her. Some compared her to another canine-related scam artist, 101 Dalmatians baddie Cruella De Vil.

Lara Trump going to bed after funneling $1.9 million from a dog rescue charity into her father-in-law’s pocket pic.twitter.com/6r928XbM2P — Nick Dyer (@nicholasddyer) March 13, 2021

Lara Trump Dog Charity Funneling Money to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/w9ZmMPORDx — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 13, 2021

Introducing the real life Cruella.

https://t.co/E0hZGWbUzu — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 LiBeratOr (@HappyBitchFace) March 13, 2021

Others were simply horrified.

Jesus. What a headline. The Trump family steals from kids with cancer (and paid $2m fine) They steal from dogs in shelters. Dog Rescue Charity Linked To Lara Trump Funneling Money Into Donald Trump’s Pocket https://t.co/DjAwxlVzB7 via @Yahoo — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 13, 2021

Wowww…. So first the Trump spawn steal from children with cancer, and now Lara Trump funneled millions from a dog rescue charity?? These people are garbage. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) March 13, 2021

So Eric Trump steals money from kids with cancer and Lara Trump steals money from a dog rescue. What worthless gigantic pieces of shit these two are. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 13, 2021

Lara Trump is just as awful as Eric Trump. And Eric Trump is just as awful as Ivanka Trump. And Ivanka Trump is just as awful as Melania Trump. And Melania Trump is just as awful as Donald Trump Jr. And Donald Trump Jr is just as awful as Donald Trump.

And then there’s Fox News. — Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) March 13, 2021

Me: Nothing could possibly be as scummy as Eric Trump embezzling money meant for kids with cancer. Lara Trump: pic.twitter.com/3PghDSHFCp — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 13, 2021

First kids with cancer, now rescue dogs. Do the Trumps have a bottom?

It’s rhetorical. Dog Rescue Charity Linked To Lara Trump Funneling Money Into Donald Trump’s Pocket https://t.co/9XzWwkDhlL — Titus (@TitusNation) March 13, 2021

Not only do the Trumps steal money from children with Cancer, Lara Trump funneled nearly 2 million dollars into Donald's pocket using a dog rescue charity as they use the word "dog" to insult women and don't own a single pet. Fuck these people. — Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) March 13, 2021

DonJr and Eric get off on killing animals, while Lara Trump gets off on stealing from charities that rescue them. FFS. — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) March 13, 2021

And some pointed out that maybe, just maybe, the Trump family is not as wealthy as they say they are.

Starting to think these guys aren’t totally on the up and up — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 13, 2021

(Via HuffPo)