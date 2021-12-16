With more and more evidence coming to light that shows Donald Trump and his cohorts had specific plans for January 6, up to and including an actual PowerPoint presentation on staging a coup, MAGA world has pivoted to damage control. As part of that effort, Lara Trump visited with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday night, and she actually tried to argue that the former president wanted a peaceful protest and somehow warned Nancy Pelosi that things would get out of hand:

“These people know. Whether it’s Adam Schiff, whether it’s Liz Cheney, whether it’s [Adam] Kinzinger, they all know that Donald Trump didn’t orchestrate this whole thing. He didn’t tell people to the Capitol and break in. He said let’s peacefully and patriotically make our voices heard. But he tried to warn them. So many people tried to warn Nancy Pelosi. Why didn’t they have the adequate security there?”

Lara Trump claims that Trump tried to warn people about January 6th pic.twitter.com/5IOot0q6FF — Acyn (@Acyn) December 16, 2021

Of course, this flies in the face of everything the January 6 committee has revealed so far. Specifically, texts from Hannity himself along with other Fox News personalities and Donald Trump Jr., who all frantically tried to get Trump to intervene to stop the violence, which he obviously did not do. There’s also the “MAGA Bonnie and Clyde” who were directly involved in the planning of the “Stop the Steal” rally, and are now singing like canaries about what they saw in the lead-up to the riot. None of it points to Trump warning anybody about anything.

(Via Acyn on Twitter)