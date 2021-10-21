The current feeling at Netflix HQ is that the streaming giant has turned into its very own episode of Squid Game. The controversy surrounding charges of Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special The Closer being labeled transphobic have spilled outside of the streaming giant’s boardroom and into the entertainment world at large.

In the past week alone, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos offered up a half-ass apology to the people who might be offended by Chappelle’s new special, but made it clear that he supported freedom of speech for artists. Then he ended up having to apologize for his original apology, yet in doing so reconfirmed that he was standing by Chappelle. The response, particularly from Netflix’s inner circle of talent and employees—who staged a walkout—was swift.

Hannah Gadsby was pretty forthright when she issued a message to Sarandos, stating:

“You didn’t pay me nearly enough to deal with the real world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling you refuse to acknowledge, Ted. Fuck you and your amoral algorithm cult… I do shits with more back bone than you. That’s just a joke! I definitely didn’t cross a line because there isn’t one.”

Elliot Page, who stars in Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, took to Twitter to express their unhappiness with the situation:

I stand with the trans, nonbinary, and BIPOC employees at Netflix fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace #NetflixWalkout https://t.co/LU8FPSBdwE — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) October 20, 2021

But a new groundswell of support is emerging in support of Chappelle’s right to say whatever the hell he damn pleases from the comedy community. As Deadline reports, Jamie Masada, founder of L.A.’s legendary Laugh Factory comedy club, has written an open letter to the comedy community asking for Chappelle’s fellow comedians to rally around him. In a letter that was picked up by the Los Angeles Times, Masada wrote: