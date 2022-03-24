Fox News is getting desperate. While several of their anchors have concocted elaborate theories about why Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson should not be trusted, no one headline seems to be catching on in the way the network hoped it would. So on Wednesday night, Laura Ingraham decided to go big or go home and spontaneously declare that a president with a falling approval rating cannot nominate a person to the Supreme Court.

As Raw Story reports, Ingraham decided to take any and all senators who vote to confirm Jackson’s nomination to task by chastising specifically anyone who votes to approve the nomination, not anyone who votes against it, which seems to indicate a basic flaw in her logic:

“Rushing to approve a Supreme Court nominee of a president, with what, an approval rating that always seems to be hitting new lows? That, my friends, is a violation of the basic, sacred duty that each and every senator, himself or herself, has agreed to. That means every word of the oath that they took to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. That is an oath just as sacred as the oath that the nominees have to swear to as well.”

Approval rating polls are, of course, notoriously finicky. It’s true that Biden’s numbers are shrinking amidst the Russia Ukraine War and the high inflation costs that are causing in the U.S.; The Hill reports that a recent Reuters-Ipsos poll has him at a 40 percent approval rating, an all-time low for that particular poll. While that might be a low for Joe, it’s the exact same number Donald Trump was at when Neil Gorsuch was appointed to the Supreme Court in February 2017, according to Gallup. Yet we didn’t hear a peep from Ingraham about what, in her opinion, should have also seemed to be a senatorial dereliction of duty at that time.

It’s also worth noting that when Barack Obama’s plans to nominate Merrick Garland to replace Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court were disrupted in 2016, the 44th POTUS held a 50 percent approval rating. Yet again, we heard nothing from Ingraham on the matter.

While Jackson’s path to confirmation appears to be clear, Fox News can always try and get Tucker Carlson to demand the judge’s LSAT scores—again.

(Via Raw Story)