If Fox News awards a weekly prize to whichever host says the most outrageous and/or inflammatory thing, Lara Logan may have just put an end to Tucker Carlson’s winning streak. On Monday, while appearing on Fox News Primetime, the disgraced former 60 Minutes correspondent compared Dr. Anthony Fauci—who at times has been the lone voice of logic and sanity during the COVID-19 pandemic—to Dr. Josef Mengele. Yes, the very same Dr. Josef Mengele who was nicknamed the “Angel of Death” because of his penchant for performing deadly experiments on Jewish prisoners at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Now, several prominent Jewish groups—including the Auschwitz Museum—are denouncing Logan for her contemptible comments, in which she claimed that people all over the world tell her that Dr. Fauci “doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele… Because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty, it has obliterated economies. The level of suffering that has been created because of this disease is now being seen in the cold light of day.”

Fox host Lara Logan says that people tell her that Dr. Fauci doesn't represent science, but represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor known as the "Angel of Death" for performing medical experiments at Auschwitz: "I am talking about people all across the world are saying this" pic.twitter.com/fF2DAWfG7d — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 30, 2021

The Washington Post reports that, on Tuesday morning, the Auschwitz Museum released a statement in response to Logan’s incendiary comparison, in which they said that “Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful. It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.”

Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful. It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 30, 2021

The American Jewish Committee, meanwhile, described her comments as “utterly shameful” and declared that “an apology is needed.”

Utterly shameful. Josef Mengele earned his nickname by performing deadly and inhumane medical experiments on prisoners of the Holocaust, including children. @LaraLogan, there is no comparing the hell these victims went through to public health measures.

An apology is needed. https://t.co/eYDPT6KiEK — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) November 30, 2021

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, issued a statement to The Hill, which read: