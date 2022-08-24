Thanks to Donald Trump, “voter fraud!” is the new battlecry of sore losers everywhere, as evidenced by far-right activist Laura Loomer, who lost her bid in the Florida congressional primary on Tuesday, but is refusing to concede.

As Mediaite reports, Loomer — who once wished COVID upon herself in order to prove that eating “bad fajitas” was worse… then got her wish (and regretted it) — came “disturbingly close to unseating incumbent Rep. Dan Webster, losing by about six points.” Yet she’s refusing to admit defeat because she says she is “a winner.” Even though she lost.

“I’m not conceding, because I’m a winner,” Loomer told a crowd of supporters. “And the reality is our Republican Party is broken to its core… What we have done tonight has really, honestly shocked the nation. We have further exposed the corruption within our own feckless, cowardly Republican Party. And that is exactly the reason why, right, I decided to go against the RINO Republican Daniel Webster — Do-Nothing Daniel Webster.” (“Do-Nothing” is not actually his first name.)

“I’M NOT CONCEDING!” Laura Loomer attacks the Republican Party and alleges voter fraud after losing GOP primary to incumbent Florida congressman Daniel Webster. #news6 pic.twitter.com/qpuhJUIpyJ — Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) August 24, 2022

Tuesday’s primary was not Loomer’s first brush with political power. The 29-year old, who is a self-described “proud Islamaphobe” and “pro-white Nationalism,” won the Republican primary in Florida’s 21st district in 2020, but lost the general election by 20 points. That she came as close as she did to beating Webster has shocked many, especially given the likelihood that she would have won the general election given the district’s Republican roots.

(Via Mediaite)