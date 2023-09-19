After initially ignoring the Lauren Boebert groping scandal that went viral over the weekend, Fox News has finally addressed reports that the Colorado congresswoman was booted from a Beetlejuice production for inappropriate behavior.

John Roberts first addressed the Boebert fiasco while filling in for Bret Baier, things went predictably off the rail when Laura Ingraham entered the fray. After getting teed up by Raymond Arroyo who noted that there “have been many other politicians who have been caught in similar situations” — which seems like a stretch as more details emerge — Ingraham went straight to saying the now-infamous groping video was only released because Boebert is a Republican.

Via Mediaite:

“Raymond, it seems like they get the video out really fast when it’s a Republican, right? There is no hesitation about releasing or dumping video out when it’s some Republican who has done something goofy, stupid, or embarrassing but heaven forbid you have a Democrat doing something, it usually takes forever to get that video out,” shot back Ingraham defending her side.

However, Arroyo surprisingly took the ball even further by equating Boebert’s behavior to a wildly popular recording artist, who was just minding her own business.

“Look, I’m an equal opportunity reporter here on this stuff,” Arroyo said. “If we’re going to argue that you need a code of dress and I think you do, you need a code of conduct, too. You are the congresswoman of Colorado, not Megan Thee Stallion. So, slow your roll. Have some self-restraint. It’s going to be a very difficult re-election season for her, I think.”

(Via Mediaite)