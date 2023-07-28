What do you do when yet another large corporation announces it’s laying off 350 hardworking Americans? If you’re GOP Representative Lauren Boebert, you celebrate. With a tweet.

On Thursday, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bud Light’s parent company, released a statement announcing they planned to cut hundreds of corporate jobs — or about 2% of its 18,000-member workforce. The decision comes just four months after the brand made headlines by partnering with transgender social media influencer, Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney made a 50-second video for Instagram, introducing specialty beer cans with her face on them as part of the brand’s attempt to diversify its customer base, but the sponsored post angered right-wing conservatives. Trolls used the endorsement to brand Mulvaney a pedophile — a common form of attack against the LGBTQ+ community used by far-right fanatics — and to publicly denounce Bud Light, posting videos that showed them shooting up cans with semiautomatic rifles and dumping cases of beer.

Though Anheuser-Busch InBev didn’t blame the controversy for the recent round of layoffs, smooth-brained goblins like Boebert are practically salivating over the news that 350 are now without jobs simply because they work for a company they hate.

“Bud Light went woke, then Bud Light went broke!” she crowed like a Betty Crocker Mr. Burns before sharing a Fox News article that broke down the cutbacks, along with an American flag emoji, of course. Because what’s more American than that!?

Bud Light went woke, then Bud Light went broke! 🇺🇸https://t.co/oYbR4VmGmi — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 27, 2023

Naturally, folks on Twitter dragged her over the coals for her insensitivity and stupidity, which ended with Boebert trying to backtrack a few hours later, tweeting, “Innocent employees shouldn’t be forced to pay the price for the disastrous decisions of their woke bosses.”

Innocent employees shouldn’t be forced to pay the price for the disastrous decisions of their woke bosses. https://t.co/7mdDdlB6qM — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 28, 2023

This isn’t the first time Boebert has launched a shockingly tone-deaf tweet related to the beer company. Earlier this year, after the Mulvaney video, she shared a photoshopped picture of a Bud Light can with the late NFL player and military veteran Pat Tillman’s face on the front. Still, if Boebert wants to keep going after Bud Light, we say go for it. It’s clearly not working out for her.

(Via LGBTQ Nation)