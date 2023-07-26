Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert has been known to bend the truth at times, to put it mildly. Quote recently, she showed up late to the Capitol and missed a vote for the debt ceiling bill that she had raged so hard against. Boebert later claimed to have purposely skipped the vote as a “protest,” but video footage showed her sprinting up the stairs (in heels) in a vain effort to make that same vote. That falsehood might have been what led a relative of an Uvalde shooting victim to accuse her of lying about the reason that she casually tossed a commemorative pin into the trash.

Now, Boebert is throwing a fit while accusing President Biden of being a liar, when the right-wing congresswoman is still stubbornly devoted to the King Of MAGA Lies. Yet this is simply a case of Biden not enunciating his words well enough and his critics running with their claims regardless of what did happen.

A bit of background: Joe Biden lost his eldest son, Beau, to cancer. Joe spoke about Beau during his first State Of The Union speech, only to be heckled by Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Over a year later, Boebert is perfectly willing to hang onto her claim that Biden now claims to have cured cancer, and she tweeted about how he “lied” from one of her accounts (“Joe Biden lied about curing cancer”) and sarcastically joked about the topic (“I feel like that would have at least gotten a press release”) from her other account.

Joe Biden lied about curing cancer. pic.twitter.com/ph8TI6tQDi — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 25, 2023

Biden just told everyone that he cured cancer. I feel like that would have at least gotten a press release. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 25, 2023

As seen in the above clip (about from a discussion on healthcare), Biden responded to a question that Boebert apparently clipped, possibly to remove context. The president expressed his wish that he could cure cancer. Via Newsweek, here’s what he actually stated:

“‘If you could do anything at all, Joe, what would you do?’ I said, ‘I’d cure cancer.’ And they looked at me like, ‘Why cancer?’ Because no one thinks we can. That’s why. And we can. We can end cancer as we know it.”

The White House also provided a transcript of the discussion for what it’s worth. And it’s not worth much to the right-wingers, obviously, because a lot of them are out there tweeting that Biden lied. That includes Boebert, who went on to make that clip part of a thread to argue, “JOE BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR! @POTUS can’t be trusted, he must be impeached!”

JOE BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR!@POTUS can't be trusted, he must be impeached! Let's show the American people the receipts! 🧵 — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 25, 2023

It’s beyond bizarre to hang one’s hat on a misheard quote, but oh well. Never mind that Trump not only continues to repeat the Big Lie but never did tell the truth about a silly typo that launched “covfefe” into the public lexicon.