In case it wasn’t fully clear that Dave Chappelle has become a hero figure to the right thanks to his controversial new special, The Closer, and the backlash that followed, he’s now being praised by gun-slinging Arizona Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. The rootin’ tootin’ representative, who recently showed up to an event wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” dress, fired off a single word tweet supporting Chappelle’s love of being canceled.

“Boss,” Boebert wrote while linking a Breitbart article from earlier in the month.

The article referred to Chappelle’s recent performance in San Francisco where he, once again, proudly proclaimed how much he loves being canceled: “It is a huge relief. It’s like getting Capone on tax evasion.” However, Chappelle’s argument that he has been ‘canceled’ seems dubious considering he made the remarks at a sold-out venue in front of 19,000 people.

As for the latest member of Chappelle’s fan club, Boebert is currently in hot water after being linked to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, which the Arizona congresswoman has denied, but not very convincingly. Boebert also has been criticizing the Democratic Party’s efforts to federally mandate parental leave. According to Boebert, she once gave birth in her truck because, “Ain’t nobody got time for two and a half months of maternity leave. We have a world to save here.”

Enjoy your new supporter, Dave, and maybe don’t eat at her restaurant. Trust us.

(Via Lauren Boebert on Twitter)