On Tuesday, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of helping Jeffrey Epstein recruit and abuse underage girls. This follows revelations that Donald Trump was among the names (also including Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, and Bill Clinton) who took joyrides on Epstein’s plane, and let’s just say that the book may not be closed on the subject. Despite the many Getty Images of Trump hanging with Epstein, however, rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert didn’t get the memo about Trump’s Epstein association, which makes things mighty awkward, considering that Boebert is a major Trump fan and also called for more justice following the Maxwell verdict.

“Ghislaine Maxwell deserves to rot behind bars for the rest of her days,” Boebert tweeted (while possibly thinking only of Clinton). “[A]nd the public deserves to know every single person involved in the Epstein sex trafficking network. We deserve to know the whole truth, not just some vague court sketches.”

Ghislaine Maxwell deserves to rot behind bars for the rest of her days and the public deserves to know every single person involved in the Epstein sex trafficking network. We deserve to know the whole truth, not just some vague court sketches. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 29, 2021

That’s pretty awkward stuff from the possible “covfefe” imitator and defender of gingerbread men everywhere. That’s especially the case since Trump’s previous “I wish her well” statement about Maxwell made the rounds following the guilty verdict.

Thinking about this in light of the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict

pic.twitter.com/BVoosmeIF1 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 29, 2021

Well, people were ready to highlight those Getty photos of Donald and Melania with Epstein and Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago, along with other remarks adding up to backlash.

Totally pic.twitter.com/638Q3vZVO7 — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) December 29, 2021

Agreed and EVERYONE that was involved. Including your hero. — CAMPBIZZLE (@happycrazytown) December 29, 2021

And dear Lauren when they expose the ENTIRE network, what will you say when DJT is implicated? It’s a fascinating thought. — Dominic (@golfinsicilian) December 29, 2021

I actually agree with you. I'd like an investigation into Epstein's alleged "suicide" and his dealings with TFG. I'm sure Ghislaine Maxwell would have plenty to say about that. pic.twitter.com/aKNO6E7nFy — What's the frequency? ~ Kenneth 🏳️‍🌈 (@Runs_w_sciss0rs) December 29, 2021

You understand your “Chosen One” is among those listed with frequent flyer mileage on the Epstein private jet! — FDFOREVER (@TerryMcGinness3) December 29, 2021

I agree. Ask your Cult leader to fill in the blanks for you. — Lady Liberty (D) #Vaccinated 😷🗽 (@Dorathy_K) December 29, 2021

Even if it’s your boy? — TradeShows2021 (@Tradeshows2021) December 29, 2021

And of course, some January 6 remarks entered the mix, too.

The public needs to know every who every member of Congress, Senate and their staffers who played a role in the attempted coup January 6th. pic.twitter.com/YD4vJgrZpz — Wrenita (@mscod1960) December 29, 2021

People also deserve to know the whole truth about J6. — Shermsie L’amour (@Shermsielamour) December 29, 2021

I agree with you. We also need to know everything and everyone that was involved in the Jan 6 insurrection. — Jil E. Bean (@JilPrantner) December 29, 2021

We’re almost to 2022, guys. Might be a good time for Boebert to tweet a little less frequently, but that’s probably not gonna happen because it’s also book promotion time for her. This is a cover, alright.