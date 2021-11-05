lauren boebert
Lauren Boebert’s ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Dress Is Being Dragged As The Halloween Costume Version Of What AOC Wore To The Met Gala

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

If you have gone this long without being made aware of “Let’s Go Brandon,” first off, teach me your ways. But for any of the following to make sense, I should probably explain the dumbest meme since that fly landed on Mike Pence. In early October, NASCAR driver Brandon Brown was being interviewed by NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama when the crowd started chanting “f*ck Joe Biden.” Except Stavast didn’t hear “f*ck Joe Biden.” She heard “let’s go Brandon.” And thus, a libs-owning meme (and Billboard-charting songs) was born.

That takes us to this week, when rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert (R-CO) celebrated Republican Glenn Youngkin winning Virginia’s governor’s race over Democrat Terry McAuliffe with a “Let’s Go Brandon” dress. “It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement! #LGB,” she tweeted on Thursday while posing with a certain ex-president.

If the dress looks familiar, that’s because it’s the Spirit Halloween version of what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wore to the Met Gala.

Boebert mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Tax the Rich” dress that the New York Democrat wore to the Met Gala in September. Boebert’s dress read, “Let’s Go, Brandon,” the phrase that has become something of a rallying cry for President Biden’s most fierce critics, which is code for a derogatory message to the president… Boebert’s office told Fox News on Friday that she posed for the photo with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida this week.

Boebert seemingly posed with everyone who wanted a photo — and was widely mocked on Twitter for letting AOC live in her head campaign funds free, I mean, rent free.

(Via Fox News)

