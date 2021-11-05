If you have gone this long without being made aware of “Let’s Go Brandon,” first off, teach me your ways. But for any of the following to make sense, I should probably explain the dumbest meme since that fly landed on Mike Pence. In early October, NASCAR driver Brandon Brown was being interviewed by NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama when the crowd started chanting “f*ck Joe Biden.” Except Stavast didn’t hear “f*ck Joe Biden.” She heard “let’s go Brandon.” And thus, a libs-owning meme (and Billboard-charting songs) was born.

That takes us to this week, when rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert (R-CO) celebrated Republican Glenn Youngkin winning Virginia’s governor’s race over Democrat Terry McAuliffe with a “Let’s Go Brandon” dress. “It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement! #LGB,” she tweeted on Thursday while posing with a certain ex-president.

If the dress looks familiar, that’s because it’s the Spirit Halloween version of what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wore to the Met Gala.

Boebert mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Tax the Rich” dress that the New York Democrat wore to the Met Gala in September. Boebert’s dress read, “Let’s Go, Brandon,” the phrase that has become something of a rallying cry for President Biden’s most fierce critics, which is code for a derogatory message to the president… Boebert’s office told Fox News on Friday that she posed for the photo with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida this week.

Boebert seemingly posed with everyone who wanted a photo — and was widely mocked on Twitter for letting AOC live in her head campaign funds free, I mean, rent free.

Lauren Boebert’s dress available exclusively at KKK-Mart pic.twitter.com/Tu4uohh4JE — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) November 5, 2021

Hey, look at me! I don’t have an original thought in my empty head…so, I have to imitate an original idea by @RepAOC — someone much more intelligent than me. @RepBoebert https://t.co/1juiN3aEKy — evie ღ ☮️ 🎃 😷 (@eviebauer727) November 5, 2021

Lauren Boebert wishes she was AOC and desperately wants to receive the same attention and admiration https://t.co/dSn1NnjiTc — 𝙶𝚘𝚗𝚣𝚘 𝚁𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚡 (@roland__do) November 5, 2021

Much can be said about this, but my observation is that @AOC's dress advocated for policy, whereas Boebert's response is a juvenile taunt. A perfect microcosm of the difference between the parties. https://t.co/WQ7h6YyQ7T — 🐢 Zero Blitz Jeremy 🐢 (@JeremyCman) November 5, 2021

This is so emblematic of the "new" GOP. -> no original ideas to show for

-> nothing relevant to say

-> no policies to bring to the table So in lack of all that: "own" the libs and take pride in your own stupidity. https://t.co/SczgrBRM9a — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 LiB (@HappyBitchFace) November 5, 2021

Does she… this she’s the AOC of the Right? This is basically, no, literally admitting how much that stupid dress bothered them. https://t.co/PMVp2rZgeu — a single teardrop (@boneyardofnames) November 5, 2021

This is pretty stupid even for Lauren Boebert https://t.co/NPtvrIfgAU — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 5, 2021

i still contend that “let’s go brandon” is the lamest rallying cry phrase to come out of politics in a long time https://t.co/rh0SGla2mt — meuw (@meowmeowmia) November 5, 2021

They wanna be AOC so bad 😭 https://t.co/toKbC26Csr — Megan Thee Clydesdale (@CallMeEmmJay) November 5, 2021

(Via Fox News)