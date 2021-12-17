Rifle Republican Lauren Boebert is still coming down from emerging as an SNL parody target last weekend. She really lost her cool after cast member Chloe Fineman impersonated her and then trolled her as an “actual clown” after Boebert’s triggered response. All of that ended up spiraling after Boebert’s truly parody-worthy gun-filled family Christmas photo, and now, Boebert is absolutely outraged over a gingerbread cookie, which might very well ruin Christmas for her.

This issue, of course has to do with Boebert’s apparent distaste at a gingerbread “person” rather than a gingerbread “man.” After X Games medalist Paul Thacker tweeted a photo of the cookie with a “gingerbread person,” he added this caption: “We have gone insane…” In response, Boebert asked, “How long until the term ‘person’ becomes offensive too?”

How long until the term “person” becomes offensive too? https://t.co/x37XlXW8F7 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 16, 2021

Naturally, people found Boebert’s outrage to be all kinds of hilarious, and they fired back about how she might draft a bill to protect “anatomically correct” gingerbread men, which doesn’t feel too far fetched for the far-right congresswoman.

I served my country just shy of 8 years. I considered myself patriotic. However, I've never been so embarrassed of my country and myself because of people like you Lauren Boebert. — AtheistIntelligence 😷💉💉 (@AtheistIntelli2) December 16, 2021

Wait for it… 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NTMWMOtKYF — Tina S Henderson (@TinaSunHenders1) December 16, 2021

Maybe you should shop elsewhere if you are offended. Might I suggest this for you. pic.twitter.com/vM9nHZavTL — Mark Holt (@jmscrimshaw) December 16, 2021

Next she'll be writing a bill to have all gingerbread cookies be anatomically correct. pic.twitter.com/Cfia9RR1Jb — The Fish in a Barrel (@dafishinabarrel) December 16, 2021

You’re offended very easily apparently — Moses 💣 (@cookoutsessions) December 16, 2021

Colorado's money hard at work here. Meanwhile, what about your constituents who had hurricane force winds this week? — Craig Brockman (@csbrockman) December 16, 2021

And Boebert’s feud with Jimmy Kimmel also received a shoutout.

So these crazy Lauren Boebert videos aren’t SNL sketches? pic.twitter.com/IBxgoxsmsu — Tina S Henderson (@TinaSunHenders1) December 16, 2021

Meanwhile, ex-President Trump endorsed Boebert (via Fox News) for reelection. This must be the highlight of her year:

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., for reelection, lauding the freshman lawmaker’s efforts on crime and the Second Amendment. “Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job in her first term representing Colorado’s Third District,” Trump said in a statement Wednesday. “She is a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats. She will continue to be tough on Crime, strong on Borders, and always protect our under-siege Second Amendment. Lauren has my Complete and Total Endorsement for her reelection!”

(Via Fox News)