In a surprising move given Republicans‘ generally stubborn refusal to walk back their offensive remarks, Rep. Lauren Boebert is actually apologizing for her recent remarks about Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar. Earlier in the week, Boebert attended a campaign event where she claimed that a Capitol Police officer frantically ran up to Omar out of an implied concern that she might be a suicide bomber. Boebert then referred to Omar as part of the “jihad squad.”

After catching wind of the remarks, Omar shot down Boebert’s false story on Twitter. “Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout.” Normally, this would be the part where Boebert, or her fellow rabble-rousers like Marjorie Taylor Greene, would double down. Instead, Boebert issued an extremely rare apology.

“I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar,” Boebert tweeted. “I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction.”

I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 26, 2021

As of this writing, Omar hasn’t acknowledged Boebert’s apology. In fact, shorty after, the Minnesota congresswoman once again implored Congress to deal with Omar’s dangerous rhetoric.

“Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter,” Omar tweeted in reference to Boebert’s campaign event remarks. “@GOPLeader and @SpeakerPelosi need to take appropriate action, normalizing this bigotry not only endangers my life but the lives of all Muslims. Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress.”

Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter. @GOPLeader and @SpeakerPelosi need to take appropriate action, normalizing this bigotry not only endangers my life but the lives of all Muslims. Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress. https://t.co/A0VxI3uTmH pic.twitter.com/QTmqaGaZrM — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 26, 2021

(Via Lauren Boebert on Twitter, Ilhan Omar on Twitter)