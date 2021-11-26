Rootin’ Tootin’ Lauren Boebert Got Fact-Checked By Ilhan Omar (And Flash Fried On Social Media) Over A Made-Up Story

Far-right GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert refuses to stop with her “jihad squad” jokes, with which she attacked fellow House members with conspiracy theories. Boebert, who recently got outed for paying rent with campaign funds, also baselessly accused Rep. Ilhan Omar of passing “over a million dollars” to her spouse “and not her brother-husband – the other one,” during a racially-charged rant.

Boebert still hasn’t learned to relent, even after a local Colorado news anchor went viral for calling out “the cruel, false, and bigoted things that Boebert says for attention and fundraising.” In a video that’s been tweeted by the PatriotTakes account, Boebert is shown during what appears to be a bad stand-up comedy routine, but it’s probably a fundraising event. The two types of events are difficult to distinguish these days, but Boebert told an anecdote about what she claims was a visibly disturbed Capitol Hill cop upon seeing Omar entering an elevator.

Over the Thanksgiving break, Lauren Boebert said she was recently in a Capitol elevator with Ilhan Omar when a fretful Capitol police officer ran up. Lauren Boebert said: “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.” Boebert then called Ilhan Omar, “jihad squad.” pic.twitter.com/Y7f0nFbnud — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 25, 2021

Yep, the “jihad squad” slur happened again in reference to Omar, as well as Boebert’s claim that she told the officer not to worry because Omar “doesn’t have a backpack,” so “we should be fine.”

Yeah, not good. And Omar wasn’t about to let this story fly without a fact check. “Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout,” Omar tweeted. “Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation.”

Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout. Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation. https://t.co/S1APT7RbqW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 26, 2021

Omar’s Twitter replies were full of support for the Muslim-American congresswoman. Some people called out how fake Boebert’s story sounded in the first place.

Boebert’s story sounds a bit ridiculous. Omar is almost always accompanied by staff, even in House office buildings, so not sure how this could happen. Have also never seen a USCP officer act like this. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) November 26, 2021

So wait….this didn’t even happen? — ThePrinceofTides(likethebook) (@BotDonalds) November 26, 2021

Whereas prominent commentary came from Jake Tapper and David Hogg, who condemned Boebert’s rhetoric. Tapper remarked, “This is pure anti-Muslim bigotry and as such is completely contrary to what the USA is supposed to stand for. That this is tolerated in American politics and the House GOP is an indictment against anyone who is silent about it.” And Hogg cut to the chase: “It’s so f*cked up.”

This is pure anti-Muslim bigotry and as such is completely contrary to what the USA is supposed to stand for. That this is tolerated in American politics and the House GOP is an indictment against anyone who is silent about it. https://t.co/b5dNprwG2n — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 26, 2021

It’s so fucked up — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) November 26, 2021

The deluge of disgust for Boebert’s remarks (including a Sarah Palin comparison) continued, with some disturbed by the laughter from Boebert’s audience.