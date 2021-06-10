Rootin’ tootin’ and gun-happy Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) loves to toss the insults around while owning herself. She’s expressed disappointment that ruthless dictators don’t like Biden and compared fencing around the U.S. Capitol to the Berlin Wall, and now, she’s got a new parody-like video for her far-right followers. It’s not quite as strange as Ted Cruz lurking in the border bushes, but it’s also absurd.

This little ditty is focused on Republican criticism of VP Kamala Harris, who has also been the subject of criticism by some Democrats, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for her handling of the migrant influx at the U.S.-Mexico border. AOC pushed back at the apparently callous wording of Harris’ message (“do not come”) to would-be migrants from Guatamala, and AOC spoke of this handling as disappointing, but Boebert needed to be more dramatic about the whole issue, I guess because Boebert doesn’t feel that Harris shut the door effectively enough? The situation is gathering criticism on many fronts, but it’s worth nothing that the migrant issue did not develop overnight, and it certainly won’t be settled overnight, either.

Still, Boebert couldn’t resist getting herself a cardboard cutout of the current VP while declaring, “More than 70 days ago, Biden named cackling Kamala as border czar but she hasn’t done a single thing to protect the American people.” In the video, Boebert walks in slo-mo and props the cardboard standee a few foot away from the wall. “I want you to look at what you’ve done,” Boebert exclaims before strutting away from the camera. (Yeah, she really told Kamala what’s up.)

I went to the southern border to see what’s up, but I didn’t go alone… pic.twitter.com/m66fet7mUT — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Politico has published a feature that includes interviews from constituents in Boebert’s Colorado district, which includes Pueblo County. All involved (including some who voted for her) express disappointment, and a community activist, Sol Sandoval, is quoted as saying, “When I think of Lauren Boebert, I think of that expression ‘all hat and no cattle.'” And a local business owner, Gus Garcia, told the publication, “I thought Lauren would be a great representative for small business owners because she owns a small business, and she came from a humble lifestyle.” However, Garcia adds, “I am humiliated and embarrassed when she speaks on the House floor. She screams all the time, and she seems to have affiliated herself with white supremacists.”

