Today’s Trumpist conservatives have one main directive: own the libs. Anything that can rile progressives can be whip up the base. But sometimes the wires get crossed. Such was the case with wacko far right lawmaker Lauren Boebert, who on Monday tried to roast Joe Biden and the Democrats over the chaos taking over Afghanistan, from which U.S. troops have been pulled after 20 long years. But in the middle of some lib-owning, she seemed to…praise the Taliban? Or something.

The Taliban are the only people building back better. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 16, 2021

“The Taliban are the only people building back better,” the Colorado representative tweeted.

What she meant by that was unclear. Was she marveling at the ingenuity of the violent Islamist movement, who harbored Osama bin Laden and other al-Qaeda leaders after the 9/11 terrorist attacks? Did she mean to slam the Dems but instead accidentally sort of praised one of America’s biggest enemies over the last two decades-plus? Maybe she had a bad malfunction at out popped word salad that could be read as treason?

Whatever she meant, it didn’t go over well on social media. Some were sure they knew what she meant.

Lauren Boebert is rooting for the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/JVBoUUFUjt — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) August 16, 2021

Hey, Lauren Boebert— if you think the Taliban is building back better, go there and help them. You’ll have to wear your white hood. — JF Bello E-RYT 500 MS Ed. No DMs (@FamilyYogaCntr) August 17, 2021

Or simply weren’t surprised.

Lauren Boebert is pro-Taliban because she's an American YeeHawdist. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) August 17, 2021

Lauren Boebert is like that black licorice flavored jelly bean that leaves a bad taste in your mouth and ruins everything. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) August 17, 2021

Others reminded her of what the Taliban stands for.

Little girls – as young as 9 yrs old – are being stolen from their families by the Taliban to serve as objects for serial rape. This is a crime against humanity. Lauren Boebert calls it "building back better." Delete this tweet you absolute horror of a human being. pic.twitter.com/PC6V0YON5P — Lisa Senecal (@lcsenecal) August 16, 2021

Lauren Boebert believes women shouldn't hold office, apparently . https://t.co/ppyWFRCndr — Political Deviants (@Pol_Deviants) August 16, 2021

Dear Lauren Boebert and all Trump Republicans: When you're cheering for the terrorists, you're playing for the wrong team. (Hint: WE'RE the ones with the clothes that say "USA.") Sincerely,

America's actual patriots (i.e. not you) — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 17, 2021

Some were amazed that she has such a powerful job.

I can’t believe you serve in congress — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 16, 2021

But she could always get a new one.

Lauren Boebert is Taliban’s new press secretary — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) August 16, 2021

Boebert was pretty busy on Monday — at least on social media. Hours after her cryptic Taliban tweet, she was at it again, this time seemingly making fun of the Afghans who were trying to flee the country.

At least they won’t have to read “mean tweets”… pic.twitter.com/P42ZOTEpra — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 16, 2021

In case she was trying to take the moral high ground on this issue, people reminded her that she voted against a bill to grant visas to Afghan interpreters and others who aided U.S. forces.

Lauren Boebert was one of 16 members of Congress who voted last month against giving visas to Afghans who helped the US. https://t.co/mnX2ZEN6OT https://t.co/HlUaytNRRO — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, others dug up an old tweet from January in which she — surprise surprise — endorsed America pulling out of Afghanistan.