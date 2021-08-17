Getty Image
Lauren Boebert Is Getting Dragged For A Nonsensical Tweet In Which She Seemed To Praise The Taliban (Or Something)

Today’s Trumpist conservatives have one main directive: own the libs. Anything that can rile progressives can be whip up the base. But sometimes the wires get crossed. Such was the case with wacko far right lawmaker Lauren Boebert, who on Monday tried to roast Joe Biden and the Democrats over the chaos taking over Afghanistan, from which U.S. troops have been pulled after 20 long years. But in the middle of some lib-owning, she seemed to…praise the Taliban? Or something.

“The Taliban are the only people building back better,” the Colorado representative tweeted.

What she meant by that was unclear. Was she marveling at the ingenuity of the violent Islamist movement, who harbored Osama bin Laden and other al-Qaeda leaders after the 9/11 terrorist attacks? Did she mean to slam the Dems but instead accidentally sort of praised one of America’s biggest enemies over the last two decades-plus? Maybe she had a bad malfunction at out popped word salad that could be read as treason?

Whatever she meant, it didn’t go over well on social media. Some were sure they knew what she meant.

Or simply weren’t surprised.

Others reminded her of what the Taliban stands for.

Some were amazed that she has such a powerful job.

But she could always get a new one.

Boebert was pretty busy on Monday — at least on social media. Hours after her cryptic Taliban tweet, she was at it again, this time seemingly making fun of the Afghans who were trying to flee the country.

In case she was trying to take the moral high ground on this issue, people reminded her that she voted against a bill to grant visas to Afghan interpreters and others who aided U.S. forces.

Meanwhile, others dug up an old tweet from January in which she — surprise surprise — endorsed America pulling out of Afghanistan.

