Representative Lauren Boebert has entered the chat to share her thoughts on how President Joe Biden has handled the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and we’ve all learned a very important fact about the conservative gun fanatic: she has a terrible memory.

Boebert took to social media, firing off a series of tweets calling for Biden’s impeachment over phone calls with Afghanistan government leaders and dragging the administration to effectively “negotiating with terrorists.” And look, we get it, EVERYONE has opinions on what our country could’ve done better when it comes to our presence in the Middle East, but if you’re going to unleash some faux outrage for political clout, at least read your own receipts first.

Boebert tweeted some apparent praise for how the Taliban was handling “building back” the country literally a month ago.

The Taliban are the only people building back better. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 16, 2021

Now, after Biden’s strategy to pull forces from Afghanistan has left a power vacuum that looks to be filling up with Taliban leadership, she’s suddenly not so keen on the idea of organization.

Biden has done more to legitimize the Taliban than anyone else. Now his regime has refused to rule out foreign aid & is referring to them as “our Afghan partners” & “the new Afghan government”. The US should NEVER recognize a terrorist organization as a legitimate government. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 1, 2021

Now this is an impeachable phone call.https://t.co/NH51DSEqBA — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 1, 2021

Naturally, folks were more than happy to remind her of her own strongly-held views on the subject — which seemed to have drastically changed within the span of just a couple of weeks — and of the actions of her political idol, Donald Trump. It was Trump who famously (or infamously, we guess?) entertained the idea of inviting Taliban leaders to Camp David and who agreed to the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, many high-ranking individuals within the organization who have gone on to lead the current takeover in Afghanistan.

This you? pic.twitter.com/DCdji718PS — Phobo Joel 📷 #BLM AntiFa Resist (@JoelTCarter) September 1, 2021

Your boy literally released 5000 Taliban fighters. — angryANGRYGoat 🤘🐐 (@Rob_roborob) September 1, 2021

trump tried to bring them to Camp David. pic.twitter.com/MB66ru21gV — SJ (@sjohn866) September 2, 2021

I’d pay to see you find Afghanistan on a map — Jerry (@JerryK0601) September 1, 2021

FLASHBACK: In February 2020, Donald Trump discussed how he empowered the Taliban to take over Afghanistan after America's departure pic.twitter.com/fXXoJ7MLmw — Q Ball Corner Pocket (@Pawlectro) September 2, 2021

Ahhh, the internet, where every dumb, revealing tirade you tweet eventually comes back to bite you in the butt. Gotta love it.