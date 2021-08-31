Well, at least ex-President Trump has the support of MAGA die-hard Scott Baio when it comes to Afghanistan. That’s actually a typical stance of the far-right, though, and no one is really disputing that the Biden-led withdrawal is a catastrophe, but it took Richard Marx to remind Baio that the Afghanistan mess is a multi-administration disaster. Naturally, Trump doesn’t feel that way, so he popped onto Todd Starnes’ syndicated radio show to complain about how his dealmaking for peace was so “great,” and he’s blaming Biden for the deal not being honored by the Taliban in the first place.

“Because Afghanistan is not even something that can be discussed in a rational way,” Trump ranted via Raw Story. “The level of stupidity — and we had a great agreement. And Biden admitted the other day, he made a mistake because they didn’t want him to say that no people have been killed since this agreement was signed.”

Yep, he went there, and there’s no point in parsing what Trump said, because he’s usually filled with lies. However, Biden has admitted that he’s surprised about the “rapid collapse” of the Afghan government once he made the call to pull U.S. troops after 20 years. That will go down on Biden’s record, but Trump was already done with that subject. He moved on to revisit his beef with the press, with whom he was very upset because they covered Hurricane Ida’s ravaging of Louisiana rather than talk about the Trump “deal”:

“And the media, which is fake and crooked and corrupt, they’re the worst people, they’re the most corrupt people. The only thing I don’t understand is why. They’ve got to hate our country. And they are in fact the enemy of the people. But the corrupt media shows the hurricane all night long.”

Never mind that Afghanistan has dominated press coverage for weeks. Trump must have missed how an amped-up Don Jr. couldn’t stop gloating about the Fall of Kabul on Biden’s watch (and receiving comeuppance) before claiming that his dad could swoop in like Batman and save everyone, which won’t happen, even with the supposed Trump fortune at his disposal. You can listen to Trump’s nonsensical rant below.

(Via Raw Story)