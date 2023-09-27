Has getting kicked out of the Beetlejuice musical for vaping, talking loudly, and doing hand stuff caused a moment of reflection for Lauren Boebert?

Nope! If anything, she’s gotten worse since her public humiliation.

The gun-toting Colorado congresswoman proposed an amendment on Wednesday to reduce the salary of Shawn Skelly, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, to one dollar. Why? As a punishment for Skelly being trans. During her tirade, Boebert made a show of misgendering Skelly, who she accused of “failing at his job and the basic responsibilities.” She added, “This delusional man thinking he is a woman, embodies and espouses the wokeism that that’s causing significant harm to our military readiness and troops’ morale.”

Boebert is being called a “transphobic idiot” on social media for her comments. Another X user wrote, “We all like to make fun of Boebert for the Beetlejuice incident, and for generally being a messy disaster. But it’s easy to forget- she’s also a deeply hateful bigot.” Here’s more:

Shawn Skelly served this country in uniform for 20 years in the United States Navy and has a wealth of high-level management experience in the federal government. https://t.co/eu1QxU6ann — Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) September 27, 2023

Rep. Boebert should be viewed as an embarrassment by Colorado, and Congress. She shames Americans at large and women in particular. https://t.co/vG85gPHMar — CaptainGarrett (@spclifton) September 27, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Boebert has made her hateful views towards the LGBTQIA+ community known. GLAAD reports that she “introduced legislation in the House to block research into gender-affirming treatments for transgender youth, claiming that trans youth are ‘sexualized and used for horrific sexual research’ when given life-saving puberty blockers.”