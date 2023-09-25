Can rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert possibly live down her Beetlejuice vaping and groping drama before she’s up for reelection in 2024? It’s too soon to know the answer to that question. It’s only been two weeks, so near-constant talk of a scandal of this magnitude is to be expected. That fire is fueled by Boebert’s past statements about drag shows because she was groping a Democrat Bar Guy whose establishment participates in Aspen Gay Week each year, so it doesn’t seem likely that her opponents will let her forget the mess that went down in a crowded Denver theater with families present.

Additionally, Boebert herself cannot stop inadvertently reminding everyone about the incident. Even one word from her, including “joy,” has been enough to set people off. When she mentioned “encounters at the Southern border,” social media collectively tittered. Over the weekend, it somehow kept going.

Boebert spoke with Steve Bannon for his War Room program on Real America’s Network. In the process, Boebert promised that she will be all business while also insisting she’d rather be hanging with her kids and grandkid. At the end, she declared, “I’m not here for the political show, the political theater.”

Boebert: “I’m done wasting time. I have 4 boys at home, I have a grandson at home. I would love to spend more time with them. I have put my life on hold to come here and provide results. I’m not here for the political show, the political theater.” pic.twitter.com/DwtQk1Vvn4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 23, 2023

Bannon, for his part, is a Boebert fan and even referred to her as “a hammer when it comes to policy.” Still, the word “theater” was simply too much for people to handle, so Beavis And Butt-Head may have entered the chat.

"Theater" i see what you did there🤡 — Cynïka__NoSc🍁 (@CynlandNS) September 23, 2023

Lmaooo great choice of words — DGC Snype (@ethan_dgc) September 23, 2023

She said theater! 😆 — Mayo 🌻 (@MayoIsSpicyy) September 23, 2023

She has already put on a show in a theater. What’s one more? pic.twitter.com/iYdaiSXNI3 — Celeste (@DCelesteSpencer) September 23, 2023

She was happy to leave her “four boys at home and grandson at home” to travel to Denver and be felt up in a public theatre. Please. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) September 23, 2023

Does she go to third at the political theater, too? Or just musical theater? — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) September 23, 2023

She put on quite the show – at an actual theater. — Binks (@BinkyBaxter1) September 23, 2023

🤔 Political Theater is an interesting choice of words 🤔 — RuthSentMe🟧☮️🌈🙃 (@JaneTea4) September 23, 2023

Bless her heart. We all saw what she does in theaters. — Shiny Objects (@Shinyobjects3) September 23, 2023

Well, we all know what happens when she IS there for the theater. — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) September 24, 2023

She's here for this kind of theater. pic.twitter.com/9HA9kijpYC — JuiceLord (@RvrLrd) September 23, 2023

This incident happened two weeks ago, and yet, it continues to fuel chaos.