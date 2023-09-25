Lauren Boebert
Getty Image
Viral

Lauren Boebert’s Ability To Accidentally Remind Everyone Of Her ‘Beetlejuice’ Groping Scandal Is Getting Out Of Hand

Can rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert possibly live down her Beetlejuice vaping and groping drama before she’s up for reelection in 2024? It’s too soon to know the answer to that question. It’s only been two weeks, so near-constant talk of a scandal of this magnitude is to be expected. That fire is fueled by Boebert’s past statements about drag shows because she was groping a Democrat Bar Guy whose establishment participates in Aspen Gay Week each year, so it doesn’t seem likely that her opponents will let her forget the mess that went down in a crowded Denver theater with families present.

Additionally, Boebert herself cannot stop inadvertently reminding everyone about the incident. Even one word from her, including “joy,” has been enough to set people off. When she mentioned “encounters at the Southern border,” social media collectively tittered. Over the weekend, it somehow kept going.

Boebert spoke with Steve Bannon for his War Room program on Real America’s Network. In the process, Boebert promised that she will be all business while also insisting she’d rather be hanging with her kids and grandkid. At the end, she declared, “I’m not here for the political show, the political theater.”

Bannon, for his part, is a Boebert fan and even referred to her as “a hammer when it comes to policy.” Still, the word “theater” was simply too much for people to handle, so Beavis And Butt-Head may have entered the chat.

This incident happened two weeks ago, and yet, it continues to fuel chaos.

×