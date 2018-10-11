Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lena Dunham stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night while doing the rounds to promote her new HBO series Camping, where she was put in the hot seat by Andy Cohen for one of his trademark “Plead the Fifth” segments. Essentially, Cohen asks the guest a number of uncomfortable or cringeworthy questions, and they are allowed to “plead the fifth” only once. It will probably come as a huge surprise that Dunham did not need the opt-out for any of the questions.

Cohen came right out of the gate swinging, asking Dunham who she thought was the biggest misogynist in Hollywood. “This is such a roughy, because there’s so many,” Dunham joked.

After some consideration, she came up with a name. “Okay, this isn’t a person who has a ton of power, but the small amount he has, I feel he has used for ill, and that’s Daniel Tosh,” Dunham admitted, of the Tosh.0 host. “He said a really unkind thing about my breasts, but he said it in a context in which I felt like he was shutting down a lot of women for having bodies he didn’t consider to be normative.”

“It’s sort of like he’s a dumb one to mention because he can’t do anything,” Dunham continued, piling on the shade. When her fellow guest Maggie Gyllenhaal interjected to say she didn’t even know who he was, Dunham quipped, “He’s got a show on Comedy Central, it’s better this way,”

Later, when Dunham was asked which of her pal Taylor Swift’s boyfriends was her least favorite, she likewise didn’t hold back, naming Calvin Harris (real name Adam Richard Wiles) in finger quotes. “Because I felt like he was petty in the public, and who needs to do that,” she explained.

Considering the circumstances, that answer could have gone way worse.